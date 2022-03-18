Confirmed short king and all-round nice human Daniel Radcliffe said he’s “not interested” in starring a movie adaptation of The Cursed Child. Valid, IMO.

The whole Cursed Child movie rumour mill started spinning thanks to the 20 year anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone movie.

The film’s director Chris Columbus told The Hollywood Reporter that he’d be up for adapting the Cursed Child into a film.

If you haven’t read the script or seen the play, here’s the 10 second run down. It mostly focuses on Harry and Ginny’s son Albus Severus (still a terrible name if you ask me) and his friendship with Draco Malfoy’s son Scorpius. There’s also time travel. I will not elaborate further.

Chris Columbus compared a possible Cursed Child movie to J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens reboot.

Abrams brought back the OG Star Wars trio of Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill for the sequels.

“A version of Cursed Child with Dan, Rupert [Grint] and Emma [Watson] at the right age, it’s cinematic bliss,” he said.

“There’s no question if you’re a Star Wars fan, you were moved just seeing [the original cast] on screen, seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again.

“It was very moving. I think that would be the same situation for Harry Potter fans.

“To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films.”

Chris, why?! There’s already a stage play! And the reunion film! And now a video game with a cool as fuck looking dragon!

But Daniel Radcliffe has officially shot down the suggestion.

He was interviewed by The New York Times about his new film The Lost City with co-stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Fkn all-star casting right there.

Also the pics of the three of them by the NYT are simply adorable.

daniel radcliffe, sandra bullock and channing tatum for new york times ✨ pic.twitter.com/2FG48wIZHa — daniel radcliffe archive (@danradarchive) March 17, 2022

I digress.

The interview got onto the topic of a Cursed Child film. In essence, Dan was like “nah”.

He explained that while he enjoyed doing the HP Reunion, it didn’t mean he was ready to dive back in to the wizarding world full time.

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” Daniel Radcliffe said.

“I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.

“I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10.

“It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

Fair points well made, king Dan Rad. Now let the man leave Harry Potter behind and step into the warm embrace of Weird Al Yankovich.