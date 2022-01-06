Gracious queen Emma Watson has finally addressed the glaring error made in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion special, which saw a baby photo of Emma Roberts (a different person entirely) shown instead of a young Watson. Producers really said “all Emmas look the same” huh.

In the reunion, Emma (Watson) talked about how she was especially obsessed with the book series before she was cast to play Hermione. Cue the adorable montage of a wee Emma (Watson), including a photo of her at a table in Minnie Mouse ears. Except that photo is of Emma (Roberts) and not Emma (Watson).

It’s been a hot minute since the reunion special aired, the glaring error was pointed out, and producers scrambled to fix things up and put out an updated version of the special, but now Emma (Watson) has broken her silence and reacted to the (arguably very cute) mistake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

“I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts,” our Hermione captioned a post of the mistaken identity photo on Thursday morning.

She also tagged the post with #emmasistersforever which to me absolutely reads like the Emmaverse is a very real thing. Maybe Emma Watson, Emma Roberts and Emma Stone all get together for wines at Emma Thompson’s house on the reg. Now that’s a sesh I want to experience.

Emma (Roberts) replied to the baby post from Emma (Watson) on her Insta story, saying she found it hard to believe that Emma (Watson) wasn’t as cute as her when she was a wee kiddie.

All in all a very sweet whoopsie daisy from the Harry Potter reunion producers that has potentially created the beginnings of the Emma Sisters Club. Or maybe this was Emma Watson all along and she really did perfect a Polyjuice Potion at the age of three. Who’s to say?

You can peep the (frantically edited) version of the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special right now on BINGE.