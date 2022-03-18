Calling all emotionally fatigued zillennials, are you tired of simply existing? Do you want to lose yourself forever in Hogwarts? Perhaps kill a man? Then I have some good news! The gameplay trailer for the much anticipated Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy is out and it’s darker than we thought.

Full disclosure: I am not a gamer girl. The closest I have ever been to ‘gaming’ has been playing Mario Party on my brother’s Switch which I’ve done maybe six times in total. I don’t own any consoles, I have never picked up a Playstation controller and I don’t even have games on my phone. The only game I play is psychological manipulation, baby! (I’m kidding, obviously.)

Despite this, I have never been so excited to overcome my gaming allergy. Only one thing could force me to face my fear of the unknown and it’s the temptation of living my escapist dreams.

READ MORE Ranking Harry Potter Characters By How Racist I Reckon They Would Be To Me IRL