OMG: it appears we may actually be getting a Harry Potter TV show 10,000 years after we all begged for it while wee teens on Tumblr. The question is, how TF will the franchise navigate its future when its creator JK Rowling is walking around being a real-life Death Eater?

According to Bloomberg, two sources who are in on the tea claim Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is close to a deal on the streaming series.

If all goes to plan, each season of the Harry Potter TV show (streamed via HBO, part of the same company as Warner Bros. which made the movies) will cover just one book, since the later books are 500+ pages long.

Meaning we might finally see all those extra tidbits from the books that didn’t make it to the movies in the TV series instead.

Imagine we get to see Peeves! Ron’s crush on Madame Rosmerta! Snape’s unhinged meltdown in Prisoner of Azkaban! And all those sassy Harry one-liners from the books that never made it to the movies! The marauders. I’m getting ahead of myself here.

Now look, this has been my exact dream since I was like eight-years-old (except I want the Harry Potter TV show to be animated Arcane style), but things have changed in recent years given JK Rowling has since outed herself as a TERF who demonises trans women. Fkn yuck.

According to the insiders, JK Rowling would be “involved” in the series so that it “remains loyal” to the source material (no doubt to make sure HBO doesn’t turn it into Euphoria x Hogwarts) but she wouldn’t be a showrunner, primary creator or even just be there day-to-day.

They’re gonna make a horny version of Harry Potter books https://t.co/Alz5UXfyuB — R.I.P RYAN RODRIGUEZ (@RyanCordell4322) April 4, 2023

Which would be ideal, given she’s actually only made the series worse since it reached international fame. I will never forgive her for making Bellatrix and Voldemort fucc in Cursed Child.

But the most ideal thing would be her not being involved at all. Which is not going to happen, since she is the one who has to sign off on the new show.

After the drama recently, and how many people have (understandably) boycotted new Harry Potter material, it’ll be interesting to see how this goes.