HBO Max, which is rebranding from today onwards as just Max, has revealed a bunch of new spinoff shows are in the works for all your fave franchises — including more details on the new Harry Potter TV show, some of which you are NOT going to like.

We knew the Harry Potter TV show was in the works due to some unconfirmed (though reliable) rumours, but now the streaming giant has officially confirmed it with a little teaser video.

David Heyman, who executive-produced all eight of the Harry Potter movies, is in talks to be involved — which would be exciting if Harry Potter fans (like myself) weren’t so turned off by the fact that J.K. Rowling will be executive-producing. Ugh, who let this troll into the dungeon?

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

On to other upcoming series: it feels like House of the Dragon‘s first season just wrapped up yesterday (maybe because those terrible wigs continue to haunt me), but we’re not free from the shackles of Game of Thrones spinoffs yet, no sir!

Max also announced another GoT prequel, but I reckon fans will like this one way more than HotD.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight will focus on Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg (AKA Aegon V Targaryen). Yes there are too many fkn Aegons to keep track of.

If you’re into the books, you’ll know that the novellas about “Dunk and Egg” are more high fantasy (and less fucked up, in a way) than the Game of Thrones series, which actually intrigues me. Give me less rape/incest/women being brutalised and more knights frolicking around with squires, please!

Although, what kills me is that it is executive produced by George R.R. Martin. This man really created three TV shows before finishing the first book series.

A century before @GameofThrones, there was Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg.



Executive produced by George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal, and Vince Gerardis, A Knight of the #SevenKingdoms: The Hedge Knight has received a straight to series order. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/MRPUke5Upt — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

But wait, there’s more!

HBO Max also announced The Penguin, a spinoff which kicks off immediately after the events of Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman film. The series will focus on Colin Farrell‘s Penguin as he sets a plan in motion to become the new kingpin of Gotham City.

Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell is #ThePenguin.



The new Max Original Series from Matt Reeves and the next chapter in @TheBatman saga is now in production. Coming in 2024 to Max. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/dIWeBWz7wI — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

A Conjuring series is in the works too, which will continue the story of the three Conjuring films. I’m honestly shocked they were able to stretch the material so much, but I’m intrigued!

A TV series of ‘The Conjuring’ is officially in the works at HBO Max, @Variety reports.



It will continue the story established in the feature films. pic.twitter.com/YsIXFxBSCc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 12, 2023

Max announced a prequel to the IT films as well, of which the cast looks fkn gorgeous. I’m so excited for this new era of horror films with diverse casts.

Welcome to Derry.



Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar, and Chris Chalk have been cast to star in the Max Original Series and prequel to the IT films, coming in 2024 to Max. #WelcomeToDerry #ITSeries #ITMovie 🎈 #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/wnX3YTIB21 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

We truly are in the era of spinoffs, adaptations and reboots it seems. Gone are the days of original content — let’s just mine existing franchises incessantly! Yay!

Okay, I’m cynical, but I guess that’s unfair to fans of these shows who actually want 10,000 new shows in the same universe. I’m happy for you guys, really.

Max is not currently available in Australia (yet), but that’s okay because you can access its shows on Binge instead. Happy viewing!