The Bachelor runner-up Bella Varelis has taken a sledgehammer to almost all of those rumours about her before, during, and after her stint on the reality TV show. You know the ones I’m talking about, there were tonnes.

Appearing on the latest episode of the Life Uncut podcast, hosted by fellow Bachie alumni Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley, Bella talked about her time on the show. To be honest, she’s just really excited to move on with her life.

Okay, so Bella pretty much spent the last ten minutes of the episode running through all the rumours about her. Like, is she an actor, did she know Locky before the show?

Let’s just go through them all, shall we?

Did Bella know Locky before the show?

“No!” Bella said. “I unfortunately – sorry Locky, this obviously isn’t going to help his ego – I had no idea who he was. I’ve never watched Survivor, never heard of him, never nothing.”

Bella, not holding back, added that she thought Locky looked a bit old when they first met on the red carpet.

“He’s older! Like, he’s not young – maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

*Laura and Brittany wheezing in the background*

Is she a paid actress? Has she ever acted before?

Once again, the answer is no.

“I have never tried to act, I’ve never done an acting lesson, I’ve never been paid [to act],” Bella said.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, she pretty much said the same time: “I’ve never acted! I’ve never even tried to, so when people are calling me a shocking actor it’s because well, yeah, I’m not bloody acting!”

Bella also absolutely shat on the rumour that she wants a gig on Home and Away, following in the footsteps of former Bachelorette Sam Frost.

She doesn’t have an agent either, like she has no idea who that “manager” is.

This guy.

I have totally forgotten that I used to manage Bella. I am an idiot. What the fuck ahahahahahah. #TheBachelorAU — Michael Beveridge (@mickyb273) August 12, 2020

“I’ve never had a male manager in my life, turns out he’s the angry ex of the girl who used to manage me on my social media a couple of years ago,” Bella explained.

“I’ve only ever had one manager and her name was Alice and she was helping me get jobs on social media.”

Did Bella date Cody Simpson?

OKAY, so the rumour about Bella dating Cody Simpson in LA is false. But, she might’ve had a thing with him in Sydney.

“I might’ve had a thing with Cody one night a long, long, long time ago,” Bella shared. “I was at a bar on Valentine’s Day ‘cos my ex had recently broken up with me and my girlfriends were like, ‘That’s it, it’s Valentine’s Day, we’re going out for a few drinks.’ And this really cute blonde bought me a rose … and then slow-danced with me around Mrs Sippy in Double Bay.”

That was it, though. It was just that one night, and they may or may not have had a bit of an adult cuddle. Hehe.

Did she have a contract with Channel 10 that guaranteed her a spot in the top two?

“No!”

The funny bit is that during the first two weeks of the show, the rumour was that Bella was the predetermined winner. Everything was just for show. And then when things between Bella and Locky started to go to shit, the rumour changed to Bella apparently having a clause in her contract that guaranteed her a spot in the final two.

Is she back on Tinder?

She’s never actually had Tinder, so the answer is once again no.

Is Bella now dating Nathan Favro?

A couple of weeks back, Bella was spotted frolicking on the beach with Nathan Favro, who appeared on Ali Oetjen‘s season of The Bachelorette.

I barely remember this guy, or that season, but that’s the context.

“No, we aren’t dating,” Bella said. “We are not in a relationship, but he is … no, look, I’m open to things happening, but he has been such a good egg, he’s a sweetheart, he’s been helping me through a lot of shit the last couple of months.”

Make of that what you will, folks!

You can listen to the full episode below.