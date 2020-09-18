Soz to all the Bella Varelis stans out there, ‘cos it looks like your girl doesn’t win The Bachelor this year after all, according to these spicy pap pics.

The Bachie frontrunner was just spotted frolicking on the beach with, wait for it, ex-Bachelorette contestant Nathan Favro.

The pair were papped together at a beach in Point Piper, Sydney. Cop the sneaky shots (that look like scenes from a cheesy rom-com) here.

Ya boi, Nathan. (Credit: Ten)

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Bella clarified that she and Nathan are just mates, but look, I’ve been doing this game for years now, and I can tell you that we see this shit, like, every year.

When the finale’s in sight, the girls who don’t win always wanna save face and prove that they’re a-okay despite not winning, and therefore if a Bachie frontrunner is spotted with ANOTHER Bachie star, it’s 1000 per cent pointed.

“Nath and I have been friends for years, it’s purely platonic,” she told the publication. “I’ve been pretty hurt by the online hate I’ve been getting and he’s been one of the many friends who has been there for me recently.”

Nathan starred in Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

He was booted from the show after Ali accused him of spreading rumours in the mansion about her sexual history (yikes).

What a time.

This is just one of many times that rogue photos have revealed that Bella doesn’t win The Bachelor. Last weekend, Bella and intruder Bec Cvilikas were photographed getting lunch together at beloved Bondi restaurant Bills.

Also, according to So Dramatic! podcast, Bella got in strife with Ten after her papa posted a pic on Father’s Day that showed Bec spending the day with her fam, which, as host Megan Pustetto pointed out, seems like a bit of a spoiler since the Bachie winner surely would never do this.

But that’s not all! Influencer Jade Tunchy shared a video of herself, Bella, Bec and Bella’s mum watching an ep together via her IG Stories which, again, is something the winner would not do.

After several slip ups, the podcast host alleges that Bella was given a warning from Ten for both of the infringements and she was subsequently punished by being restricted from seeing her cocktail party pics.

That being said, a spokesperson for 10 has since denied the rumour and said Bella has access to all of her cocktail party pics.

But still, that’s a whole lotta evidence that Bella doesn’t win. My money’s on her frenemy, Irena Srbinovska.