Folks, a new Bachie recap podcast has dropped some goss regarding current Bachelor favourite Bella Varelis. Apparently, she wants to be an actor.

So, earlier this week, Big Brother‘s Michael Beveridge shot this tweet out into the world.

I have totally forgotten that I used to manage Bella. I am an idiot. What the fuck ahahahahahah. #TheBachelorAU — Michael Beveridge (@mickyb273) August 12, 2020

HMM.

And then on Thursday, he appeared on the Friendship Rose podcast, hosted by comedian Rose Callaghan, to spill the tea.

The story goes that Beveridge used to run an influencer management company with his ex-girlfriend.

“Bella Varelis was one of the very first girls that we got,” he said, sharing that he thinks she’s incredible and literally an angel. Hard agree.

“So I messaged my ex … and I was like, ‘Holy shit, Bella?’,” he said.

And that’s when Beveridge’s ex-girlfriend, who still manages the influencer company, revealed that Bella had moved to LA to pursue acting for a little while. She just wanted to give it a solid crack, so make of that what you will.

You can listen to that snippet of the interview below.

It’s not clear if Bella locked down any sort of role, but I mean, film isn’t exactly the easiest industry out there.

Acting aside, here’s a fun fact: Bella apparently used to date a contestant from the US version of The Bachelorette. What a bloody small world, tell you what.

Resurfaced photos, per New Idea, show Bella being heaps cute with this lad named Dean Michael Unglert. Oh, he’s also mates with Locky Gilbert.

The blokes met when Dean flew to Bali in 2018, and bought an experience package from Locky’s company Four Elements Adventure.

Dean recently commented on one of Locky’s Bachie posts on Instagram, so it looks like they’re still friendly.

Small, small, small world.

I don’t know what any of this means in the long run, but it doesn’t change the fact that Bella is currently one of the front-runners of this season.

It all continues next Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel 10.