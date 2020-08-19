The Bachelor fave (or not, I can’t keep up) Bella Varelis has skewered the rumour that she knew Locky before going on the show.

So last Friday, eliminated Bachie contestant Nadine Kodsi hopped on the always spicy So Dramatic! podcast to take a steaming hot dump on this season. In particular, she just full-on called Locky’s season of The Bachelor “the worst one”.

Nadine also believes that Bella and Locky were a set couple from the start and that everybody else was just there for the drama.

READ MORE A Bachie Evictee Claimed Locky And Bella Were Set Up & The Whole Season Was Just For Drama

“I honestly think Bella is going to win and the reason why I think that is because I personally think it was set up,” she told So Dramatic!

“Apparently they met in Bali and she basically made an agreement to go on the show and then they’d be together. Now it’s so obvious because if you were there on the night, I actually said ‘you are going to win’.

“I asked her ‘did you guys know each other beforehand’ and she said ‘no, I’ve never met him’.”

Locky owns the Four Elements Adventure company in Bali, by the way.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Bella said she’s absolutely flummoxed by Nadine’s claim.

“I haven’t been to Bali in five years and it genuinely baffles me the lengths people will go to,” she said.

“I’d never even watched Survivor.”

Ouch.

She continued, “I didn’t even have a conversation with Nadine. I don’t listen to it [podcast] because 99 per cent of it would be complete bullshit.”

Bella also explained her connection to other people from The Bachelor franchise, namely Sam Johnson from Georgia Love‘s season of The Bachelorette and former contestant Dean Michael Unglert from the US version of the show.

For context, a lot of whispers have been getting around about either a) her dating history and b) being spotted at social events with Bachie people.

“Sam and I dated prior to The Bachelorette and when he did it that’s when I got introduced to Matty J and Laura [Byrne] and Courtney [Dober],” Bella shared.

As for her connection with Locky, Bella said it was instantaneous.

“Straight away as soon as I met him it wasn’t just a physical connection, it was emotional as well,” she said.

The Bachelor continues tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10.