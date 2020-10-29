Remember Bella Varelis? The runner-up on this year’s The Bachelor? I know, I know, the show only just ended, but it feels like an entire fucken’ lifetime ago, so I thought I’d double-check.

Well, that and the fact that I’ve completely blocked the entire season out ‘cos it doesn’t deserve to live rent-free in my mind, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

Anyway, I digress.

The reality star has just released a tell-all Q+A vid on YouTube, revealing a heap of tea about her stint on the show and what she’s got planned for ze future.

In the video, titled ‘Q&A // The truth about how I felt walking into finale, dealing with heartbreak and what’s next’, she said that she doesn’t “regret anything.”

“At the end of the day everything happens for a reason. I’m actually really grateful that Locky dumped me.” Fair call.

As you may or not remember, Bella was a finalist on Locky Gilbert’s season, alongside bestie-turned-arch-nemesis Irena Srbinovska, who ultimately won the show.

“Locky was just a big lesson for me,” Bella continued. “It was just the universe telling me this human isn’t my human, and it wasn’t meant to be my happily ever after, but it’ll happen.”

Bella Varelis alongside Locky Gilbert in the batshit Bachelor finale. (Credit: Ten)

Bella went on to explain that she’s genuinely happy for Locky and Irena, however, if they were to break-up, she would “definitely not” take him back, and again, fair call.

“After everything that Locky said to me, and for him to to not follow through with the relationship, I knew he wasn’t the kind of person I’d want to be in a relationship with anyway,” Bella concluded.

Catch the full video below for more Bachie tea:

After the finale wrapped, Bella spoke to PEDESTRIAN.TV where she discussed her future plans after the show wraps.

“I think I just need to be in a relationship with myself for a little bit,” she said at the time. “I want to do me and get back into life. Nothing in particular, just back into work. I think I’ll try and do a little bit of travelling up to Byron and spend some time in the sun because it’s where I’m happiest.”

True to her word, Bella took a trip to Byron recently (as did every single other NSW resident, apparently) and now she appears to be focusing on her career as an influencer / social media star, hence the YouTube video, plus a bunch of endorsement posts on her Insta.

Good for you, girl.