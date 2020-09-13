Well, the weekend’s over, which absolutely blows, but ya know what doesn’t blow? Fresh goss about The Bachelor frontrunner, Bella Varelis.

Spicy podcast So Dramatic! spilled some interesting intel about the divisive contestant on the latest episode.

Apparently Bella found herself in hot water with Bachie producers after her papa posted a pic on Father’s Day that showed Bec Cvilikas spending the day with her fam, which, as host Megan Pustetto points out, seems like a bit of a spoiler since the Bachie winner surely would never do this.

Also, influencer Jade Tunchy shared a video of herself, Bella, Bec and Bella’s mum watching an ep together via her IG Stories which, again, is something the winner would not do.

After several slip ups, the podcast host alleges that Bella was given a warning from Ten for both of the infringements and she was subsequently punished.

Her punishment? The producers are refusing to hand over her cocktail party photos.

Apparently holding the pics for ransom is a tactic used by producers to keep the contestants in line, so any time you see someone not posting their cocktail party snaps, it’s probs ‘cos they’re in deep shit for one reason or another.

They play a good game, those Bachie producers, don’t they?