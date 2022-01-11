Last week, Bachie star Bella Varelis‘ Instagram page posted a screenshot of a bank account, which revealed how much dough was in the account, before it was swiftly deleted.

Screenshots of the Instagram Story began to spread across social media, including on the page Influencer Updates AU, and was subsequently covered by the Outspoken Podcast.

In the wake of the social media shitstorm, we reached out to Bella to suss out what happened and she claimed that she was hacked and that the bank statement that appeared on her Instagram Story was not even hers.

“My Instagram was hacked and that wasn’t a screenshot of my bank account,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“That is why it got taken down as soon as I regained access to my account.”

She went on to say that being scrutinised over the incident has been “immensely distressing” for her as she’s been receiving “hate messages” from people on Instagram.

“I had no control of the situation and it’s being made out like it was done on purpose.”

She continued, “It’s just unfortunate that people jump to conclusions and judge when they see a media article, they don’t think to take into consideration that’s it’s third degree information that’s being used, along with bias opinions from the person talking about it or writing it.

“I understand it comes with the territory but the hate messages shouldn’t be. Didn’t anyone think to themselves, ‘She’s obviously been hacked?’ Who would actually willingly share their bank details?

“And what kind of people would then share that to a Facebook page without knowing the full story? It’s ridiculous and pathetic.”

Bella Varelis was the runner-up on the 2020 season of The Bachelor before launching her influencer career.