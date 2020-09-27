With The Bachelor well and truly wrapped, we can finally focus our attention to The Bachelorette…or so we thought. Well, it turns out during the entire filming of The Bachelorette Elly and Becky Miles were not allowed to use their phones, because producers were afraid of a Locky 2.0.

After it was announced by Channel 10 that Elly and Becky Miles were the new Bachelorettes for 2020, neither posted anything immediately on social media. And no it wasn’t because they were having a social media detox after watching the Social Dilemma, it was actually because they weren’t allowed to have their phones during filming.

According to our faves: So Dramatic! The sisters only got their phones back after the finale, hence why they only recently posted the announcement to social media.

However, a mobile phone ban is not a typical C10 policy when it comes to the Bachelor and Bachelorette, it’s usually just the contestants who can’t use their phones, not the Bachie themselves.

An insider told So Dramatic! that the reason for this was because the producers were scared after what had happened with Locky. They were worried that the Miles girls would text other guys during filming and there would be even more scandals and spoilers that could bring the franchise undone.

While Locky was on The Bachelor, he was accused of texting and sliding into the DMs of other women while on the show. Especially, once filming went COVID-style and the dates were all conducted from home, making it a hell of a lot easier to cheekily chat to other ladies.

During the airing of the show, an insider told New Idea Magazine that Locky’s “been sliding into the DMs of several women on Instagram,” adding that he does this as an attempt to get in with them.

“He likes all of their photos to get their attention,” the insider added. “He sends them a cheeky message and, of course, they’re more than happy to reply, considering he’s Australia’s most eligible Bachelor.”

Influencer Claire Lucinda also confessed to being sent cheeky DMs from Locky, telling So Dramatic! that “he was asking for my Snapchat, he was DMing me every single day.”

Once a horn dog, always a horn dog.