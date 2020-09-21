Thanks for signing up!

The Emmys. What is there to say that hasn’t already been said? Most years, the show is a hot collection of iconic lewks, a few awards here and there that break the internet, and a joke or two that fail to land.

This year however things have gone completely off the chain, thanks to Miss Rona shaking up the game.

With the Emmys being absolutely turned on its head due to the pandemic, everyone has used this opportunity to take this year’s awards season a little less seriously than usual.

Here are the most absolutely cooked moments from the virtual Emmys 2020, including an entire bevy of coronavirus jokes because truly, if there’s any year to make pandemic jokes, it’s this one baby.

Shirtless Jeff Garlin

Look, you’re sitting on your couch, waiting to host the Emmys, so why not do it shirtless?

Honestly, I admire the bravery to subdue all Emmys expectations and just go tiddies out on live television.

Jennifer Aniston’s Fire Extinguisher

In a joke on COVID germs, (someone keep a tally of COVID jokes please), Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston set fire to “germs”, and then extinguished said fire in front of an audience of zero.

Crickets, your honour.

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel "burning all the germs" off the #Emmys envelopes https://t.co/m3unIWlTr1 pic.twitter.com/j6CEXGkLpO — Variety (@Variety) September 21, 2020

The Scary Emmy Man

Apparently, if you lose the Emmy, this haunted man will just wave you goodbye and walk off with your award.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Haunted Helena Bonham Carter

Oh to be watched from on high by one of the most diverse actresses of our times.

My doors are open for the cursed gaze of Miss Helena.

Imagine how much better society would be if Helena Bonham Carter haunted all men like this #Emmys pic.twitter.com/ZTV5boye3k — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) September 21, 2020

Sandra Oh As Emmys Best Dressed

This cutout of Sandra Oh looks better than I ever will, and I’m at peace with that.

Sandra Oh making an appearance as she should #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RUFTNvyTom — ???? (@jcapsparrilla) September 21, 2020

The Empty Theatre

I mean, we all saw it coming, but it’s a lot more daunting in picture.

Zendaya Excellence

I mean, it’s not exactly a crazy moment, but it sure is hella exciting.

"There's hope in the young people": Watch @Zendaya's acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for #Euphoria #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gnKV49P6Qj — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 21, 2020

You Had One Job, Phone

Of all the times to ring…

This guy's phone ringing during his acceptance speech for Best Drama Series while Kieran Culkin drunk laughs makes the pandemic all worth it. #Emmys #Succession pic.twitter.com/FKeWjtDAGU — Pasha Bahsoun (@ThePashaB) September 21, 2020

The Live Test

Okay but what are the results??

Gabrielle Union, Send Tweet

I for one believe in Gabrielle Union supremacy, she is truly iconic.

now the #Emmys are over, can we go back and properly appreciate Gabrielle Union rapping about the Insecure boys' booties pic.twitter.com/C7cWlOkVPB — Shea Corrigan (@sheacorrigan) September 21, 2020

Alex Borstein, Send Tweet

This image holds more power than the Pentagon.

I have very few thoughts about tonight’s #Emmys except this: Alex Borstein deserves the world. pic.twitter.com/2sqMt0FSdX — Andy Swift (@AndySwift) September 21, 2020

Alpaca Your Bags

So when they read the brief about a pandemic safe Emmys, why did their minds jump straight to random alpaca appearance? Mad points for the tiny little bow though omg.

Reese Witherspoon’s End Of Year Emmys Party

Alongside Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon held a party for the year to finally be over. Unfortunately though, we are still in 2020.

“We’re having an end of year party because we can’t wait for this year to be over.” #Emmys pic.twitter.com/NYnUeu1DVP — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) September 21, 2020

This Cooked Moment

No words. Only screams.

Tatiana Maslany making wine in her toilet, THAT'S MY SHE-HULK. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Aaea0TY7zk — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 21, 2020

More Cutout Hell

This is what we will see in the depths. The cold stare of Meryl Streep is SENDING me.

READ MORE This IG That Imagines Meryl Streep As Delicious Food Is The Salve For Our Troubled Souls

Just hanging out with a few of my friends… #Emmys pic.twitter.com/t7NFRwO49i — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 21, 2020

Mindy Kaling’s Cry For Help

Somebody, please check if she’s okay.

Once again, Mindy Kaling perfectly captures the state of America. ???? ???? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/l6SvC2b7Nj — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 21, 2020

The Friends Reunion

Thank you for blessing us with this, Emmys 2020.

This is exactly what we needed this week/month/year ???????????? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/CNUKPdjfWy — heather mason (@NerdHeather) September 21, 2020

This Mad Flex

Go off, king.

The Schitt’s Creek Sweep

These iconic humans deserved every award they got tonight, and Dan Levy’s reactions were priceless.

The Rick and Morty Appearance

At least there were no pickles to be found.

Rick and Morty made an appearance in the "What Have You Been Doing in Quarantine?" segment of tonight's #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/4kLzOu064y — [swimpedia] (@swimpedia) September 21, 2020

And that’s a wrap on the 2020 Emmys folks. Until next year I guess.