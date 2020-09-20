Thanks for signing up!

It’s Emmys day, and if you thought a pandemic was going to stop celebrities from glamming up and posting photos in their ridiculously-expensive outfits, you are sorely mistaken.

While this year’s awards show is mostly virtual, the stars are still pulling out all the stops to make it glamorous. You can keep up to date with all of the award winners here, but let’s be real, the exciting part about the Emmys is the fashion moments.

For starters, we’ve got the always ~relatable~ Jen Aniston rocking a different kind of face mask in her Emmys prep. A look, if I do say so myself.

Similarly, Jameela Jamil simply doesn’t care for this dressing up nonsense and is attending the awards in her pyjamas. This falls into the dangerously relatable territory as I work in my pyjamas.

But while she’s comfy in her pyjamas, Zendaya is already dressed to impress. ICONIC. Love her, love this.

Trying to compete with @Zendaya on a (virtual) red carpet? We rue the day someone tries. See all the best #Emmys at-home looks: https://t.co/Brg2jPO2mX pic.twitter.com/kwYGbGDzLJ — E! News (@enews) September 20, 2020

And then we’ve got Daddy Dylan McDermott, who’s date appears to be his dog.

Of course, our fashionable king Billy Porter is already sharing his ~lewk~, alongside some Chapstick spon-con. We love to see it. Get! That! Bread!

Regina King is using her outfit to represent Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in the US.

Regina King sporting Schiaparelli suit and repping Breonna Taylor #Emmy #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Zq7Aj9rjd8 — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) September 20, 2020

King also gave us a second look, working with Schiaparelli again for an iconic gown moment.

A cool thing about the #Emmys being virtual or whatever is that it enables celebrities to serve LEWKS without worrying about practicality. Absolutely delighted to see Regina King in this Schiaparelli gown! ???? pic.twitter.com/BVgr8lbYJo — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross is living my dream of laying in bed in a ballgown. A queen.

And let’s not forget the legendary cast of Schitt’s Creek, including Dan Levy, who is quickly shaping up to be my look of the day. I know it’s an early call but I reckon he’s won it.