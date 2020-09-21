There’s an alpaca at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Not sure why, to be honest! But hey, it’s definitely not the weirdest thing about this year’s virtual awards ceremony.

The alpaca was first spotted backstage by event photographers, just chilling… with its masked up handler.

The #Emmys haven't even started but Isabella the Alpaca is already the star of the show as she hangs out backstagehttps://t.co/SyUPd5oNo7 pic.twitter.com/eGFebbu9Ys — ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 20, 2020

The furry bb then appeared on stage, dressed in a bow tie (!!!), with Always Be My Maybe star Randall Park.

Randall Park walks into the #Emmys with an alpaca. pic.twitter.com/5hjiF7a0rm — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 21, 2020

Park seemed just as confused as everybody else about the alpaca. Again, not sure what’s happening here.

“I learned that when you read an email too quickly, the phrase, ‘You’re presenting with an alpaca’ looks a lot like the phrase, ‘You’re presenting with Al Pacino,” Park said.

(I knew this joke was coming but I still laughed.)

And then the alpaca started nibbling on Park’s jacket.

here is an alpaca gently nibbling on randall park's jacket pic.twitter.com/ZLYCqoyM33 — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) September 21, 2020

Surely, Park has to star in a film with an alpaca now.

ANYWAY, Schitt’s Creek has absolutely dominated the comedy category at the Emmys, winning all the awards. That’s lead actress, lead actor, writing, directing, supporting actor, supporting actress, and outstanding comedy series.

That’s a big congratulations to Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Andrew Cividino, Annie Murphy, and the show itself.

“Our show at its core is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before,” Levy said after Schitt’s Creek won Outstanding Comedy Series.

This also means that Schitt’s Creek is the first comedy or drama to sweep all four acting categories.

Elsewhere, Mark Ruffalo was awarded best actor in a limited series or movie for his role in I Know This Much Is True.

Ruffalo, otherwise known as The Hulk, gave a passionate speech encouraging Americans to vote.

“If we have privilege, we have to fight for those who are vulnerable,” he said.

“We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for certain kinds of people, or are we going to be one of love, strength, and fighting for all of us, who have the American dream and the pursuit of life, liberty, love, and happiness, in this great country of ours.”

He concluded, “That’s what we’re facing right now. So go out and vote, make a plan, and vote for love and compassion and kindness.”

You can check out all the winners right HERE.