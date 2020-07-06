TikTok is here to stay, and if you’re anything like me you developed a real addiction to the social platform during lockdown.

While I can watch people dancing badly while looking hot for hours and then hate myself for it, the shining stars on TikTok have to be people who have a theme to their accounts.

One such person is Peter, a farmer who goes by the TikTok handle of MalleeBoy3490. At first I was like “how are there 3,490 other Mallee Boys on TikTok” but then I realised 3490 is likely his postcode. Lol.

Anyway, Peter has a farm, and his TikTok content is predominantly him doing farm things and interacting with his animals. Peter is, frankly, hilarious.

I just think I would be exactly this way as a farmer. Just making jokes to myself and speaking to my animals like they were my co-workers.

Like the time Sue the cow went into the crops area and Peter yells at her while trying to coax her out.

The long-suffering adventures of Patrick the alpaca are a true highlight.

My favourite is when Patrick wanted to play with some baby lambs, not realising he is, well, a GIANT ALPACA.

There’s heaps on there, I partially love it because of the insight into farm life, which I’ve always loved in a McLeod’s Daughters way (as in, I firmly believed the TV fantasy version was reality), and partially because I really enjoy Patrick the alpaca.

Check out the rest of Peter’s content here.