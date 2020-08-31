Aussie farmer Zayne Hall and his legend of a lamb Johnny are taking TikTok by storm, and honestly, it’s what they deserve.

Zayne Hall, otherwise known as @farmerzane, has amassed over 104k followers on the social media app, and all it takes is one look at his content to see just why.

Wearing a sick as hell pair of sunnies and a jumper, Johnny the Lamb is the hero that we need in 2020.

Content from the dynamic duo ranges from replying to fan comments, footage of Johnny’s sheepish friends, and legendary lewks from Johnny himself, king of the rural Aussie fashion world.

Farmer Zayne describes his TikTok page as “just a farmers son having some fun”, and honestly I just want to know if this farmer needs a wife, or a husband.

If you scroll down the incredible duo’s TikTok, you’ll come across legendary moment after legendary moment. Johnny is simply the only source of serotonin I now need.

Honestly, the fact that farmer Zayne calls Johnny “boss” half the time really does something for my happiness receptors.

And he drives a tractor! Can he even get more iconic than that?

I wish Johnny and Zayne all the best of health, and I shall pray from hereon out for fortuitous weather above Johnny’s fields and that his harvest is bountiful this year. May the lords of TikTok bless them both.