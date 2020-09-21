The vast majority of us will never know what it’s like to win an Emmy, which also means we’ll probably never know what it’s like to lose one either. But thankfully Ramy Youssef has revealed what it actually looks like when you have your Emmy hopes and dreams stripped away by a man in a hazmat suit.

Youssef, who was nominated for two awards for his self-titled comedy series Ramy, took to Twitter to share the absolutely cursed footage of what happens when you *nearly* win an Emmy. Honestly, I am terrified.

“When you lose the Emmy,” he captioned the video of a man in a hazmat suit holding an Emmy and waving outside his window.

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

I truly am not kidding when I say this is what my sleep paralysis demon looks like. It is the stuff of nightmares.

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night and seeing this cursed beast standing at the end of your bed just waving a bloody Emmy award at you. No thank you!

I hate it. I truly, whole-heartedly hate it.

Like most of you playing along at home, even the Emmys are implementing work from home strategies this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on every good thing we’ve got. This means that many of your favourite celebs are watching the event via Zoom, which explains why it looks so cursed.

But if you thought weird dudes in hazmat suits were the worst of it, think again because we’ve already seen our first oopsie of the day, with Jason Bateman being wrongly awarded an Emmy, only to have it yoinked back minutes later.

This year’s Emmy Awards will likely go down in history as one of the most batshit crazy ceremonies we’ve ever seen. So sit back, grab yourself a glass of Monday wine and enjoy the rest of the show. Or, if you’re too busy to spend your way watching a bunch of celebrities, you can peep the winners on our live-updated winners list.