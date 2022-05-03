At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I can’t tell you all how many times I’ve crushed on a character’s fit that I’ve seen on-screen. Not only has this given me serious outfit envy, but sometimes its left me doom-scrolling online at 2am through a bunch of random online retailers, trying to find that iconic movie jumper I fell in love with last weekend.

Just last week on Twitter, a thread started by the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off a trending topic for “Best performance by a sweater in a motion picture”. Instantly, it earned thousands of retweets and replies, where users leapt at the chance to share the jumpers that have haunted their dreams, from Chris Evans‘ cable knits to The Dude’s pendleton sweater.

Best performance by a sweater in a motion picture. — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) April 26, 2022

While there were definitely some lewks that served, there were some cheugy fits we’d never wear outside of Halloween. We’re talking about poor Mark Darcy’s reindeer Christmas sweater from Bridget Jones’s Diary and Danny Torrance’s sky blue rocket ship jumper from The Shining.

But anyhoo — let’s get crackin’, knitwits.

Iconic movie jumpers we actually want to wear

Just all of Chris Evans’ sweaters in Knives Out

Chris Evans‘ wheat-coloured cable knit from Knives Out lives rent-free in my head. I both want it and want to be it.

After some intense internet sleuthing, it turns out this bangin’ sweater is what’s called an “Aran-style fisherman sweater”. Well, reel me in because it’s caught me hook, line and sinker.

If you’re keen to nab the sweater that launched a thousand ships, here are a few dupes like the one in Knives Out, which you can grab below:

For the gents

The Irish Store Men’s O’Connell Aran Sweater, $141.95

The Irish Store The Blasket Honeycomb Stitch Aran Sweater, $150.95. More colours are available.

Boohooman Oversized Raglan Cable Knitted Jumper, $20

For the ladies

The Irish Store Women’s Traditional Aran Sweater, $107.95. Available in a bunch of other colours.

Piper Cable Knit Jumper Winter White, $69.96

Sportscraft Rosemary Cable Knit, $199.99

And this jumper from the same movie

The other cosy sweater Daddy Chris wore in Knives Out was a fitted, teal crew neck that looks like it’s wrapping him in a nice, warm hug.

While we couldn’t find an exact match, we did find a few lambswool sweater options that look awfully similar to the fuzzy blue one he wore in Knives Out.

For the gents

Oxford Ritchie Crew Neck Lambswool Knit, $109

Mark & Spencer Pure Extra Fine Lambswool Crew Neck Jumper, $75

Oxford Ritchie Crew Neck Lambswool Knit Blue, $119

For the ladies

Country Road Australian Merino Wool Rib Detail Pullover, $139 (available in other colours)

Tom Ellis’ cardi in Under Milk Wood

Alright, fine, it’s technically a cardigan. But it looks old-school and debonair and that colour is to die for. While I couldn’t find that delicious plum colour that Tom Ellis is donning, I did find a bunch of “shawl cardigans” that will echo this jumper’s style from the movie Under Milk Wood.

The Irishman The Dartry Aran Cardigan, $138,95. Available in a range of colours.

Country Road Australian Lambswool Cable Shawl Cardigan, $179

ASOS DESIGN cable knit shawl cardigan in brown, $61

The Great Marilyn Monroe’s sweater dress in Let’s Make Love

Takin’ it back to an oldie, but a goodie. Is this where the humble sweater dress first originated? Who knows, but our lady Marilyn Monroe (RIP) looks fire in this lilac number with her sheer black stockings.

There’s something about sweater dresses that looks innocent, alluring and comfy AF. Just match her with a pair of thigh-high boots for a fun wintry ensemble.

You can snag a lookalike of Marilyn’s cable knit dress below:

ASOS DESIGN knitted mini dress in cable knit in lilac, $76

Style icon Audrey Hepburn’s turtleneck in Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Audrey Hepburn is a straight-up queen and I will 100% yeet anyone who says otherwise out the window. The queen has been serving looks since she was catapulted to fashion icon and star after she played Princess Ann in the movie, Roman Holiday.

While we all know that a little black dress is a must-have outfit in any woman’s wardrobe, Hepburn proves that a turtleneck jumper is an essential for the colder months.

If you won’t settle for anything less, this Etsy store below can make a full replica:

Etsy/EshbyEshBoutique, $498.05

But… she’s not the most affordable option you can buy. Don’t worry, we’ve found a few jumpers that look like the one from the movie below:

ASOS New Look deep hem roll neck jumper in light grey, $47.98

UNIQLO Premium Lambswool Turtleneck Sweater, $49.90. Available in a selection of colours.

Lara’s striped knits in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Hello girl crush, Lana Condor. Lara Jean’s colourful and vintage-inspired fashion from the hit movie, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is fun, refreshing and flattering for so many body types.

Lara’s striped multi-coloured turtleneck is a versatile piece that you can layer with different coats or wear casually with a pair of jeans or a denim skirt.

Check out some similar pieces below:

STUSSY Mode Stripe Turtleneck, $69.95

All About Eve Marley Stripe Knit Jumper, $67.46

Showpo Marjie Balloon Sleeve High Neck Knit Sweater, $34

The Dude’s pendleton cardigan in The Big Lebowski

In The Big Lebowski, The Dude gets around wearing a lot of grubby, old bathrobes but doesn’t he look like he’s living his best life in that pendleton cardigan?

While we admit (again) that this one isn’t a “jumper” either, we still like to fantasise about that cardigan from The Big Lebowski. Sometimes, we even think about how luscious The Dude’s long, dirty blond locks looked in that movie, despite him being portrayed as a slacker… (What’s his secret?)

You can grab The Dude’s cardigan from The Big Lebowski below:

The Original Westerley Zip Up Cardigan Sweater, $389.65

When Harry Met Sally’s iconic red turtleneck

If Chris Evans wins the male equivalent for “Best performance of a sweater in a motion picture”, then Meg Ryan definitely lands the female equivalent with her red turtleneck in When Harry Met Sally.

If you’re head-over-heels for this jumper (just like I am), you can grab a similar one from the movie below:

Seed Heritage Crop Cable Knit Sweater Candy Red, $135.96