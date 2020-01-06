In excellent news for all you whodunnit heads out there, Rian Johnson is developing a sequel to Knives Out.

The tribute to Agatha Christie is a modern-day murder mystery focusing on the death of renowned crime novelist Harlen Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday. The brilliant Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.

Chris Evans in cable knit sweaters co-stars, as does Ana De Armas (who I am now obsessed with), Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell. Even if you don’t recognise a couple of those names, you’ll recognise their faces – the cast is elite.

I don’t know how else to describe the movie apart from “10/10”, it’s genuinely one of my favourite flicks now.

During a pre-Golden Globes party over the weekend, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter that he was already working on a sequel about Benoit Blanc investigating a new case. Johnson’s also quite keen to start working on the film as soon as possible, hopefully in the next year or so.

The director’s producing partner Ram Bergman added that Craig is more than happy to reprise the role, telling THR: “Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more.”

I’m so here for this. Craig was phenomenal as Blanc – not to mention his southern accent. If you’ve yet to hear it, please watch the movie ASAP. Do it. It will shatter his Bond image instantly.

Side note: If Johnson decides to follow the pathway of Benoit Blanc’s career, we could have a franchise on our hands. Again, I am very much here for it.