American actress, producer and singer Lana Condor has just announced the most heartwarming news you could ever hope to hear on a humid Saturday arvo. The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star is officially getting married!
The 24-year-old announced the welcome news this morning via Instagram in a post to her 10.9 million followers.
View this post on Instagram
The photos, which show Condor and her fiancé Anthony De La Torre embracing in a range of wholesome af poses is captioned with the following message:
“Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere,” the actor wrote.
“Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world. Emmy & Timmy said it’s about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!
(For context, Emmy and Timmy are the couple’s dogs as per We Got This Covered).
“Anthony worked with the INCREDIBLE Vietnamese female owned @parisjewellerscanada to design the most stunning piece I’ve ever seen!
“The fact he knew how important it was to me that he’d collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is.
“I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”
I’m not crying you’re crying…
Also worth bringing up a second time is that giant ROCK Condor now has strapped to her finger.
Readers, please, if you value the continued use of both your eyeballs – don’t look directly at it.
The jeweller in question, Paris Jewellers, posted a close up image for y’all to feast your eyes on (with the screen brightness down, please).
View this post on Instagram
We wish Lana and Anthony the happiest of lives together and hope that massive diamond ring doesn’t cause them to beep while going through airport security.Image: Getty Image / Steve Granitz and Instagram / @lanacondor