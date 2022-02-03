At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We had to wait a hot fucking minute (read: almost two years) for the next season of our fave teen drama Euphoria to drop, and now that it’s here, I know what took ’em so long. From the fire wardrobe fits to the classic Euphoria-esque makeup looks (albeit dialled down), you can tell they’ve made it a mission to be bloody trendsetters — and it’s well and truly paid off.

The hashtag #euphoriahighschool on TikTok alone has racked up 46.2 million views, with thousands of fans pointing out that none of the cast members ever look like they’re actually heading to high school — instead they’re all wearing dresses with exposed cutouts, designer bags and literally anything remotely bedazzled. And to think my Catholic high school would send me home for a summer dress that didn’t go past my knees.

Either way, if you’re a sucker for Maddy’s iconic Y2K princess aesthetic, Lexi’s hot librarian vibes, or Jules’ ethereal look, here’s where you can get your hands on a kit for Euphoria high school yourself.

Oh, and if you’re here only for the fits and haven’t actually watched the literal godsend of a show, do yourself a favour and put it on right now. I’m watching you.

Euphoria makeup essentials

While the second season stays true to its roots of bedazzled jewels and holographic face decals, I noticed there’s been a renewed focus on simpler plain-coloured eyeshadow looks and intricate but bold, black winged-liner designs. That’s why I’ve hand-picked this selection of Euphoria makeup essentials because 2022 is the year of putting pink eye-shadow and gems on your face solely to head to Woolies, and no one can convince me otherwise.

4000pc Clear Rhinestone Crystal Beads Gems, $88.41

Pro Longwear Fluidline Eyeliner And Eyebrow Gel, $39

Natasha Denona Circo Loco Eyeshadow Palette, $203

Colourpop Blue Moon Shadow Pallette, $14

Holographic Fantasy Face Decal Set, $26

Euphoria outfit essentials

Maddy’s Emily in Paris, but make it Y2K

Okay, I had to include this one because a) I’m obsessed with a cheeky beret, and b) the safety pin singlet look is a vibe. Unfortch, it’s not the exact same as our Y2K queen’s, but just add some charms to it, and you’ve pretty much got yourself a replica (and probably for like half the price).

Plain Felt Beret, $12.50

Lexi’s modern-day Bridgerton look

If you can force yourself to look past the budding duo that is Lexi and Fez (which we’re totally here for btw), you’ll notice Lexi’s super cute peter pan collars and old-school 2014 Tumblr girl vibes are such a contrast against any other aesthetic in the show, especially in her NYE fit. So, if you wanna recreate it, here ya go. Again, the items aren’t the exact matches, but enough to give you a fairly similar kit.

Mustard Gingham Puff Sleeve Peplum Top was $55, now $30

High Waist Basic Crepe Wide Leg Pants was $70, now $35

Kat’s Euphoria school-girl grunge

I would sacrifice my soul for every single one of Kat’s outfits, especially this one. Too bad the skirt only retails at American retailers. That’s why I’ve chosen a cute lil’ floral alternative instead.

Romantic Knit Cardigan Green, $30

The Cramps Vintage Reprinted White Cotton T-Shirt Tee, $26.11

Silvi Mesh Midi Skirt in White Floral was $59.95, now $39

The “I’m in love with Nate Jacobs” stan club look

Your next party outfit is sorted. Or, in Maddy and Cassie’s case — your next school hallway kit. This one comes in two colours as well, so yeah, you can match with your bestie. Let’s just hope she isn’t fucking your ex-boyfriend, too.

Pink Ruched Tie Waist Flare Trousers, $60 and the Pink Long Sleeve Ring Crop Top $50

Pink Alexa Mini Bag, $34.99

The aesthetic of Fezco’s Grandma (AKA a mother fuckin’ G)

It’s only appropriate that the icon of episode one made an appearance in this round-up.

Fitted Cinched Waist Blazer, $149 and the Indie High Waist Pants, $99

Vehla Dixie (Choc Tort/Cinnamon) Sunglasses, $200

Maddy the Y2K princess part two

It’s the way I would have literally never paired these two items together — and the fact I genuinely sent a pic of one of these fur-lined cardigans to my friend saying “ew” last month — to now adding both of them to my cart purely because my blood runs only for Alexa Demie.

Faux Fur Collar Detail Cardigan in blue was $56, now $38.05

Tabitha Cowl Neck Midi Dress, $99

Angel Number Necklace, $21.66

Maddy’s in-a-league-of-her-own iconic NYE fit

You can’t tell me you didn’t spend the whole first episode literally praying for Maddy to come back into the shot and give us a load of her insane dress and shoe combo. It literally ticks all the boxes and more. This body-con number is originally from AKNA Store, although to no one’s surprise, it’s totally sold out, which is why I’ve popped some alternatives below. Oh, and the earrings from Mejuri are the ones Maddy is actually wearing.

Pair this with the opaque silver shade in the Circo Loco palette for the full Euphoria NYE makeup look.

Cut-Out Wrap-Around Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $25.20

Mesh Cut Out Double Layer Mini Dress was $40, now $18

Emily Miller Ignite Black Patent Diamante Lace-Up Heels, $76

Mejuri Silver Tube Hoops, $95