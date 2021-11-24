At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Spicy coming-of-age series Euphoria is hitting us with Season 2 in two months and BINGE has just unveiled a bunch of sneaky deets.

Season 1 bloody blew it out of the water and was an instant hit. Viewers fell in love with the gritty but real storyline, the complicated characters, and, of course, the aesthetically pleasing scenes. And Season 2 is set to be even better!

Here’s everything we know about Euphoria Season 2.

When is Euphoria Season 2 out?

The new season will be released into our hot little hands on January 10, which is a fabulous way to kick off 2022, right?

Is there a trailer yet?

Not quite yet, but there’s a spicy-ass teaser!

Enjoy:

What’s the cast looking like?

Zendaya returns as troubled teen Rue, along with the majority of the cast from Season 1, including Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams and Nika King.

The new season introduces Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

What’s season 2 about?

Season 2 will explore the aftermath of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) breakup, which we saw in the gut-wrenching Season 1 finale, which resulted in Rue experiencing a drug relapse.

As you will have noticed from the Season 2 teaser, there’s also lots and lots of partying and even a run-in or two with the police. Eek!

Where can I watch Euphoria Season 2?

Euphoria is housed on BINGE and Foxtel.

In the meantime, go check out Season 1 on the aforementioned platforms.