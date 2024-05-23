13 Romantic Comedies On Stan That’ll Give Single People The Perfect Amount Of False Hope

View Post

Ah, romantic comedies – perfection in cinematic form. I love them, can’t get enough of them! And when I set about writing this yarn, I literally ended up rewatching about half of these movies. This might not be an exhaustive list, but it is a solid list full of romantic comedies on Stan that will leave you feeling both mushy and believing in loooooove. Let us begin.

13 Of The Best Rom Coms On Stan In 2024

1) The Big Sick (2017)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

The Big Sick is based on the true love story of Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon, who co-wrote the movie.

About eight months into their relationship, the couple hits a snag because Kumail hasn’t told his parents about Emily (played by Zoe Kazan) yet. Interracial relationships can be super tough and Kumail is struggling with it. And around that same time, Emily suddenly becomes sick and is placed into a medically induced coma.

Kumail and Gordon’s mum and dad (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) wait by her side in the hospital, while navigating awkward conversations and getting to know each other.

2) Bridesmaids (2011)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

In this chaotic journey of a movie, Annie (Kristen Wiig) is asked to be the maid of honour at her bestie Lilian’s (Maya Rudolph) wedding. But things don’t exactly go to plan when Lilian’s other bridesmaid Helen (Rose Byrne) tries to hijack the entire wedding.

We all have a bloody Helen in our lives.

3) Mamma Mia! (2008)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

It’s a musical with Meryl Streep, set on a Greek island with a singing and dancing Colin Firth. I mean, c’mon. This is the ultimate I’m-tipsy-put-something-silly-on movie, and it’s kinda a romantic comedy so I’m counting it!

Mamma Mia! follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she invites three men (Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skasgârd, and Colin Firth) to her wedding to find out which one is her father. And her mum (Streep) has no idea.

My bestie hates this movie, but I make her watch it anyway.

4) Music And Lyrics (2007)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

Romantic comedies on Stan? MUSIC AND LYRICS. It’s a fabulous cheese and wine movie to watch, starring Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant.

In it, Alex Fletcher (Grant) lives comfortably off residuals from his ’80s pop band, but he’s yearning for a comeback. So he jumps at the chance to write a song and record it with teen pop star Cora Corman (Hayley Bennet). The only problem is Fletcher isn’t the greatest at writing songs.

Enter Sophie Fisher, played by Barrymore.

If this clip doesn’t convince you to watch this absolute gem of a rom-com, I don’t know what will. This is literally how the movie begins.

5) The Holiday (2006)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

The Holiday is directed by Nancy Meyers, which means not only are you watching this movie for the A+ cast, you’re also watching it for the dreamy kitchens and beautiful interiors. And this movie has that in spades.

Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet star as two women on opposite sides of the world who have been royally screwed over by the men in their lives. So, seeking to escape, they agree to swap houses and lives. Plus it’s a Christmas movie, so it gets bonus festive points for that.

6) Love Actually (2003)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

I don’t even need to explain the premise of this movie – everybody knows what Love Actually is about. If you’re looking for romantic comedies on Stan, you watch Love Actually – end of story.

Oh look, another video with Hugh Grant dancing in it.

7) How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days (2003)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

Andie (Kate Hudson) needs to prove she can drop a guy in 10 days, whereas Ben (Matthew McConaughey) needs to prove he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. Tick, tock, TICK, TOCK.

The is the ultimate romantic comedy that never, ever gets old.

8) Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

I swear to god, I am not picking movies with Hugh Grant in them on purpose. All the good romantic comedies on Stan just happen to have him in them.

I feel like we all know what Bridget Jones’s Diary is about so I shan’t share the synopsis. Although I will use this opportunity to talk about how Colin Firth is a spectacular Darcy in both this movie and Pride & Prejudice, which Bridget Jones’s Diary is very, very loosely based on. Stay tuned for my Ted Talk.

This will always be a vibe.

9) Notting Hill (1999)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

“I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.” That is an actual quote from Notting Hill that I know by heart, because I have watched this movie TOO MANY TIMES. It is the ultimate comfort rom-com, like a warm hug on a rainy day.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant (yes, AGAIN) star in this romantic comedy about a London bookstore owner who falls completely in love with an A-list movie star.

10) The Princess Bride (1987)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

The Princess Bride is such a weird movie in the best way possible. It’s not strictly a rom-com in every sense of that genre, but there is some romance and comedy in it, so for that reason I’m chucking it on the list.

This absolute classic is a fairytale adventure about a beautiful young woman (Robin Wright) and her one true love (Cary Elwes), who must find their way back to each other after they’re separated. But, to be reunited, they’ll battle a whole bunch of evil dudes.

So, there’s 13 romantic comedies on Stan to make you feel all sorts of things. If you want a little bit of everything, though, check out our list of the best movies on Stan right here.

11) Warm Bodies (2013)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

Fancy some zombies with your romantic comedy? A zom-rom-com if you will? Then Warm Bodies by director Jonathan Levine is sure to fill this craving you didn’t know you had.

It’s a very teenager-y rom com, I’ll admit it. Dystopian futures with romance plots just hit hard in the early 2010s. Yes, the plot of the movie is that a zombie named R (Nicholas Hoult), falls in love with a human named Julie (Teresa Palmer), and through their forbidden romance they figure out how to unite their two houses.

And if you’re looking at that and thinking it sounds familiar, yes, it’s an adaption of Romeo and Juliet! Basically, it’s Shakespeare if he wasn’t afraid to invent sci-fi about 400 years earlier.

12) She’s The Man (2006)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

I am not going to apologise for putting two modern adaptions of Shakespeare’s plays in a row on this list. You were forced to study it in school for a reason, and that reason is because they’re bloody good.

Because if you didn’t know, the iconic mid-2000s Dreamworks rom-com She’s The Man starring Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum is a banger movie — that happens to be based on the bard’s play Twelfth Night.

Chances are you watched this flick as a kid and developed your first crush on one of the cast members. So why not watch it again and discover that some feelings never go away?

13) Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Is it currently on Stan? Yes.

Crazy Rich Asians is a straight up bop from start to end in every way and deserves all the love it got when it came out and then some.

Spend 121 minutes living vicariously through Rachel (Constance Wu), who travels to Singapore for a wedding with her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding), only to find out that his parents are basically royalty.

You know how everyone lowkey dreams of finding out that their partner is actually crazy rich? Hopefully this doesn’t spoil too much of the plot, but if you’d believe it, some of the characters in Crazy Rich Asians are crazy rich.

But it’s also more than that. Crazy Rich Asians explores class differences, cultural barriers, and themes of family and duty vs love and freedom. Cast? Immaculate. Plot? Riveting. Jaw? Dropped.