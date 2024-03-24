An Alarmingly High Rate Of Aussies Have Admitted To Re-Wearing Their Undies Before Washing ‘Em

A new study has confirmed our first hygiene fear — that most of us are gross as hell. According to The Laundry Care Report 2024, an absolutely real thing commissioned by LG Electronics Australia, heaps of Aussies need to go to washing machine school.

Probably the most alarming stat found in the investigation was that approximately 20% of us will re-wear our undergarments before giving them the ol’ razzle-dazzle in the washing machine.

Disgusting, the lot of you.

It also highlighted that the percentage of Aussies doing multiple exercise sessions in their gym clothes before adding detergent was alarmingly high, sitting at around a quarter per 9Honey.

I’ll admit, I definitely do this sometimes. But only if I’m exercising by myself and there’s no way anyone will come within a stone’s throw of me.

Or, at least, close enough to sniff the pong caused by my less-than-adequate cleaning routine.

But wait, there’s more.

The grossness is also generationally skewed towards young folk, with Gen Z being the worst offenders with 30% of them re-wearing undies and 36% re-wearing gym gear.

Now, do any of you have a chair-robe in your room? Ie: a chair that accumulates your worn, but not soiled clothes?

No? Liars.

46% of young Aussies admitted to having one and I am also part of that gross gang.

We shall conclude this horrifying interlude with the statistic of towel washing, a needlessly constant topic of debate in 2024.

According to the study, over half of responders admitted to using their towels four or more times before putting them in the washing machine.

For context, you should be doing it once every three days as we explain in this article.

We also penned this article on where the detergent is supposed to go in front loaders because apparently the world was baffled.

You’re so welcome.