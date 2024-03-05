Read This Guide Before Donating Anything To Your Local Thrift Shop

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Vinnies to help clear misunderstandings around donating goods.

We’re on the cusp of our first season change of the year, and for some, this means feeling a sudden motivation to start decluttering. And while it’s tempting to throw that old, stained band t-shirt you’ve had since 2014 into your donation pile, it’s important to make sure that any goods you plan on giving away are clean and up to snuff.

Odds are that if you’re planning on donating your unwanted goods, you care about those items not going straight to a landfill but instead going to someone else.

We asked Anuja Mukim, who’s spent four and a half years working in Vinnies stores across Sydney, how to prep donated goods so they can actually be sold (and not end up in landfill).

Should people wash their clothes first before donating?

Yes, please! One of the biggest reasons we can’t resell items is because they are dirty or mouldy after being left in storage for a long time. When Vinnies receives items that aren’t clean, they will likely be sent off for textile recycling instead of being placed on the racks in our shops.

We just don’t have the facilities or resources to wash clothing donations after they come in, so it would be helpful if all garments were washed before being donated.

What’s a red flag with shoes?

The general rule is that ‘if you’d give it to a mate, it’s good to donate’. We don’t expect shoes to be in perfectly new condition, so if it’s got minor signs of wear such as a few scuff marks here and there — it should be ok. We can’t accept shoes with holes or that are covered in dirt from your last festival (sorry).

What homeware damage won’t you take?

We can take homewares with a few light scratches or imperfections. It’s pre-loved, after all! If a mug is missing a handle or if a dinner plate is cracked, it’s better off in the bin. If you’re donating furniture, please avoid donating a crusty and stained sofa or an ultra-cheap coffee table with missing screws. Not all our stores accept furniture donations, so please call our service centre to ask. If it’s a no, the best place for that piece of furniture might be your local council pick-up.

What do you count as faulty electrical goods?

If the product doesn’t operate as advertised, then it’s considered faulty. We currently test and tag all electricals for safety, but we don’t have the resources to check whether each item is functioning properly before placing it on the shelves in Vinnies stores. It would be appreciated if only functioning items were donated!

What type of kids’ toys will you accept?

We love receiving all sorts of kids’ toys that are in a good, clean condition. Battery-operated devices (especially ones with button batteries) need to be secured by a lock or screw. Any safety floatation devices or safety equipment, such as helmets, car seats, jolly jumpers, strollers or prams won’t be accepted as we can’t guarantee that their used condition will meet Australian standard safety requirements.

Can old CDs and DVDs be donated?

Your old CDs, DVDs and VHS tapes can be donated as long as they are not damaged (and provided they contain the kind of media that people will want to purchase… no homemade videos, please). Without a cover, these aren’t worth keeping as we can’t be confident about the content (it may be explicit or pirated), and it’s more likely to be damaged, so unfortunately, these will be disposed of instead of re-sold.

What happens to items once they’ve been given to Vinnies?

Once you drop off your donation at a Vinnies store, the items are sorted and placed directly onto the shelves. Any surplus is collected and transported to our distribution centres. Items are then sent to several other shops for sale, with unsellable garments directed to textile recycling programs. We try our best to ensure that as little as possible ends up in landfill.

Where does the money go when you buy stuff at NSW Vinnies?

Funds raised at Vinnies shops in NSW are reinvested into the community through various programs and services. For example, the proceeds might provide emergency accommodation for a woman who is fleeing domestic violence or assist a family who is struggling to make ends meet in the current cost-of-living crisis.

Every time you make a purchase at a Vinnies store, you can feel good knowing that the money goes towards helping people in need.

Vinnies have an option to pick up donations?

For New South Wales, only furniture can be booked in for a pick up – all other items must be dropped off at any of our 224 Vinnies stores or a Vinnies charity bin. Please give our service centre a call to book your furniture collection.

You can check out the full list of accepted items for donation here.

