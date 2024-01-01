A Doctor Has Weighed In On How Often You Should Wash Yr PJ’s & I’m Gonna Politely Ignore Him

A doctor has weighed in on the question currently plaguing the vast number of Australians who haven't left the couch since Christmas: how often should I wash my pyjamas?

By

Sweeney Preston

Published

A doctor has weighed in on the question currently plaguing the vast number of Australians who haven’t left the couch since Christmas: how often should I wash my pyjamas?

Dr Jason Singh, also known by his username @drjaysonisfresh, responded to the question via his social media channels.

The video is captioned “Switch up those Pjs!” which is NOT the sort of frantic energy I plan on bringing into 2024.

“I know a lot of you love holding onto your favourite PJs for weeks at a time and I’m here to tell you that’s pretty nasty.

“Dead cells, oils and other substances are secreted by your body at night.

“These can get onto your pyjamas and foster a growth for bacteria and microorganisms.

“By-products from these organisms can contribute to body odour.”

READ MORE
Folks Are Sharing Small But Life-Changing Tweaks They’ve Made In 2023 & Brb Trying All Of Them

Okay wow. Feeling personally attacked.

Has this guy been sent by all of our mums to tell us off for being slobs?

What if I LIKE hanging out with dead cells and oils, huh???

(I don’t, I know it’s gross).

So how often should we be putting our PJs through the wash cycle?

READ MORE
18 Gift Ideas For The Fitness Fiend In Your Life Who Loves To Break A Sweat

Dr Singh has the answer.

“The magic number of times you should change it out is after three wears,” he begins.

“It can be done more frequently if you sweat a lot at night time.”

Hehe 😉

“Or, [more frequently] during hot summer months.”

Singh then asked his audience to bravely admit how often they wash their own pyjamas.

READ MORE
Tag Your BF ‘Cos Dr Karl Has Revealed How Often You Should *Actually* Be Washing Your Sheets

One person replied with”nightly”, which I feel like is a blatant lie.

“2 wears…” another responded which I’d have to assume is yet another lie.

“2-3 nights max” offered a third, concluding the treble of bald-faced lies.

If you’re after more answers to life’s toughest hygiene questions, look no further.

Here’s the down-low on how often you should be washing your sheets, and here’s how often you should wash your towels.

Thank us later.

Tags:

, ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

This TikToker Found Out Her BF Was Cheating On Her Bc Amazon Alexa Provided Some Spicy Receipts

This TikToker Found Out Her BF Was Cheating On Her Bc Amazon Alexa Provided Some Spicy Receipts

Online

Organic article

Here’s What’s Open On New Year's Day In Australia, If You Feel Like Shopping With A Hangover

Here’s What’s Open On New Year’s Day In Australia, If You Feel Like Shopping With A Hangover

News

Organic article

A Bunch Of New Year's Eve Rituals So You & Your Coven Of Pals Can Summon Good Energy For 2024

A Bunch Of New Year’s Eve Rituals So You & Your Coven Of Pals Can Summon Good Energy For 2024

Entertainment

Organic article

An Ocean Alley Band Member Has Apologised After Getting Busted Shoplifting While On Tour In NZ

An Ocean Alley Band Member Has Apologised After Getting Busted Shoplifting While On Tour In NZ

News

Organic article