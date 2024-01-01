A Doctor Has Weighed In On How Often You Should Wash Yr PJ’s & I’m Gonna Politely Ignore Him

A doctor has weighed in on the question currently plaguing the vast number of Australians who haven’t left the couch since Christmas: how often should I wash my pyjamas?

Dr Jason Singh, also known by his username @drjaysonisfresh, responded to the question via his social media channels.

The video is captioned “Switch up those Pjs!” which is NOT the sort of frantic energy I plan on bringing into 2024.

“I know a lot of you love holding onto your favourite PJs for weeks at a time and I’m here to tell you that’s pretty nasty.

“Dead cells, oils and other substances are secreted by your body at night.

“These can get onto your pyjamas and foster a growth for bacteria and microorganisms.

“By-products from these organisms can contribute to body odour.”

Okay wow. Feeling personally attacked.

Has this guy been sent by all of our mums to tell us off for being slobs?

What if I LIKE hanging out with dead cells and oils, huh???

(I don’t, I know it’s gross).

So how often should we be putting our PJs through the wash cycle?

Dr Singh has the answer.

“The magic number of times you should change it out is after three wears,” he begins.

“It can be done more frequently if you sweat a lot at night time.”

Hehe 😉

“Or, [more frequently] during hot summer months.”

Singh then asked his audience to bravely admit how often they wash their own pyjamas.

One person replied with”nightly”, which I feel like is a blatant lie.

“2 wears…” another responded which I’d have to assume is yet another lie.

“2-3 nights max” offered a third, concluding the treble of bald-faced lies.

