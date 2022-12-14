For many of us, 2023 will be a year to be productive, to grow and to achieve our goals. For the rest of us, it will be a year to take as much annual leave as humanly possible to recover from the absolute shit shows that were the last three years that have felt like an age.

Well look no further ‘cos we’ve got the ultimate guide to maximising your days off in the year of our lord 2023. Consider it a very late Christmas gift that got lost in its commute from the factory warehouse to your front doorstep — better late than never!

With this method (which Finder initially developed for NSW), the key is to strategically take your precious 20 days of annual leave around the same time as public holidays, giving you a smattering of mini-vacations throughout the year.

The only caveat to think about here is that your workmates might get in and book these dates before you — so you better get in quick! Ya snooze ya lose, bucko.

Alrighty, here we go. On your marks, get set and go (on holiday)!

First up, the January 26 week. Here, you’re gonna wanna take four days off on January 23, 24, 25 and 27 giving you a nine-day holiday when combined with the two weekends on either side of it and the pubby hol on Thursday Jan 26.

Starting to make sense now?

The next one is a chonky-boi, so bear with me here.

Between April 1 and 16, you’re gonna take every non-public holiday weekday off. This is a big one because it falls across the Easter break which includes Good Friday and Easter Monday public hols, netting you a total of 16 days off for the price of just eight annual leave days.

Work smarter, not harder, right?

Then for another four-day weekend, take Monday April 24 off because ANZAC Day lands on a Tuesday this year.

Next, take off Friday June 9 for a four-day bender on the King’s Birthday weekend as the public holiday for King Charles lands on Monday June 12.

Depending on where you live you’ve also got a three-day Labour Day weekend sometime in the mix there — so have a google in your respective states for that.

For those in NSW you’re gonna want to take October 3 to Oct 6 off to stretch four days of leave into a nine-day holiday and maximise that Labour Day public holiday on the 2nd.

Lastly, next Christmas and Boxing Day fall on a Monday-Tuesday combo so you should 100% scratch out December 27, 28 and 29 which leaves you with a 10-day break for the grand sale price of three days of leave.

Now all that’s left to do is call up your boss and assert dominance by scheduling this absolutely hectic amount of holiday time. You deserve it.