8 Ways To Help Out Charities Around Australia This Christmas Period If You Feel Like Giving Back

The holiday season is a time for giving, not just to your nearest and dearest, but to those less fortunate who may not have a place to go and food to eat on Christmas. Here, we’ve compiled a bunch of charity volunteer opportunities across Australia.

Charity volunteer opportunities 2023

Donate money or furniture to ReLove

Got any furniture laying around that you don’t need or have some cash to spare? ReLove is a charity that helps those fleeing crisis situations from family or domestic violence to get on their feet with essentials for their new home.

ReLove has supported over 1,600 families, typically giving people around $10,000 to $15,000 worth of furniture to help them start a new life.

“We set them up with everything they need. We make their beds, we put the cutlery and crockery away, take away the rubbish and make it as stress free as possible,” co-founder Ren Fernando told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I think furniture is something that we don’t think about when we think about people relocating at a time of crisis. So that moment of being able to get the keys to your new place is a moment where you’re really starting to think I can have a new life and you need everything to be able to do that.”

Check out the company’s website for more info on what kinds of items can be donated and how to help out.

Attend Wayside Chapel’s Christmas Street Party

Any Sydneysiders free on Christmas Day? Local charity Wayside Chapel is hosting its annual Christmas Day Street Party and you’re invited to join!

But how can attending a fabulous party help those in need, I hear you ask? Well, there’s a common misconception that traditional “volunteering” is the only way you can help out at Christmas, but it’s not.

Attending the iconic event helps bolster community spirit ‘cos as they say, the more the merrier!

You’re invited to share a meal or simply join in on the festivities and spend time with your fellow community members and those who may be doing it tough and need some company on Chrissy Day.

Located at the charity’s Hughes Street, Kings Cross location, Wayside Chapel has been hosting the party for more than 40 years, providing a festive space for people sleeping rough.

Last year’s Wayside Chrissy bash! (Credit: Supplied)

This year, the hosts will serve up to 20 hams, 80 kilograms of prawns and 800 puddings for an anticipated 1,000 visitors, especially those people with nowhere to go this Christmas.

“There’s another thing you can do, and this is very disarming and may make you feel vulnerable, but if you want to spend the day with us, still come,” Rev Jon Owen, the Pastor and CEO of Wayside, shared.

“But don’t put a badge on that says ‘I’m a helper.’ Just come as a human and sit down. You may end up between a man who work up in a park, and a former Prime Minister of Australia. You don’t know who will sit next to you on your table, and that’s what Wayside is all about.”

Wayside is hoping to raise $1,100,000 by 25 December to feed and support people living on the streets so contributing to donations and spreading awareness will also be super helpful!

Check out their website for more info.

Help take donations at Starlight’s event

The Australian Girls Choir will be singing carols at Chadstone shopping centre across multiple times on 21st, 22nd and 23rd December.

Starlight — a charity that has been bringing joy to sick kids and teens for over 30 years — is looking for volunteers to sell Starwands and collect donations during their performances.

There are two sessions per day, 3:00pm to 5:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Apply through Seek and once they receive your application, they’ll email you with links to apply.

Get involved with The Red Cross

From the Queensland floods to the fires across NSW, it’s been a devastating year for many.

If you’re in a position to donate, the Red Cross is urging punters to flick ’em money for their Disaster Response and Recovery Fund.

The funds will help them to prepare people and provide comfort and care during a disaster or emergency, and support recovery.

The Red Cross is also on the hunt for more emergency services volunteers – this is a very “boots on the ground”, action-packed way to support your community and the charity needs extra hands, particularly from younger, active people.

There’s a multitude of other ways to contribute to The Red Cross from knitting teddies for sick children to writing letters to elderly folk who may not have company over Christmas.

Sydneysiders can also get involved with The Red Cross’ initiative with The Galeries. Pop into the CBD shopping centre and re-gift new and unused items that you have to spare. In return, you’ll cop a $20 The Galeries Gift Card as a reward from participating stores for helping to create a positive impact.

There’s a whole plethora of other ways that you can get involved over the holidays so check out their website to find the volunteer opportunity that suits you best.