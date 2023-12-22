Flirty, Fun And Festive: 18 Summer Dresses Worthy Of Space In Your Wardrobe

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Summer is here, the humidity is high and, if you’re anything like us, the sweat is sweating. So it’s time to take a long hard look at our wardrobes and suss out how many more summer dresses are needed to completely avoid wearing pants these holidays.

We’ve got long, flowing maxi dresses, causal midi dresses, flirty mini dresses, cute beach coverups, some silky slip dresses, and dresses perfect for those mid-summer weddings you’ve got blocking out your calendar. We’ve found a little something from brands like Cotton On, SIR the Label, Commonry, Spell, Silk Laundry, Em On Holiday and more, to fit every occasion and budget.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

READ MORE The Christmas Day Weather 2023 Forecast Is In And El Niño Is On The Naughty List

18 Summer Dresses Worth Shopping

Still need a dress for New Year’s?! This little slip dress from Cotton On is perfect for an evening of cocktails and carry on. Shop Cotton On ($89.99)

If your New Year plans take place on New Year’s Day, this mini dress from Aussie brand SIR is a great option. Shop SIR ($360)

For those looking for more casual dresses to line their wardrobe, might we suggest Commonry? Not only do they stock a lovely range of linen, but they also carry sizes eight through 22. Shop Commonry ($229.95)

Byron-based label Auguste also makes some lovely summery dresses in all kinds of beautiful prints and patterns. Shop Auguste ($229)

Cotton On makes a range of summer dresses that are perfect for beach days when you need something simple and lightweight to throw on over cozzies. Shop Cotton On ($69.99)

You know those hot summer days when you’d rather wear anything but clothes? This dress is made for those days. It’s light, airy and feels like you’re wearing barely anything at all. Shop Deiji Studios ($165)

If your summer vibe is beach to bar, Forever New has a range of floral dresses that are perfect for that mid-arvo transition. Shop Forever New Curve ($159.99)

Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer dress roundup if our friends over at Spell didn’t make the cut. They make some of the most beautiful dresses in flattering cuts and colourways. Shop Spell ($299, usually $399)

If you’re looking for more of a beach coverup, Cotton On has a really cute range of crochet dresses at the moment. Shop Cotton On ($69.99)

For those of you in the middle of wedding season, might we suggest this printed strapless from Hansen & Gretel? Shop Hansen & Gretel ($349)

Maxi’s are the easiest to dress up or down in summer while still looking cute. Shop YOURS ($55)

It’s pretty hard not to be obsessed with Silk Laundry’s gorgeous dresses. This tiger print one is begging for a place in our wardrobes, and yours too. Shop Silk Laundry ($365)

Em On Holiday’s pieces are fun, flirty and perfect for summers spent by the beach. Shop Em On Holiday ($220)

Strapless dresses are really having a moment this season, and we’re here for it. How gorgeous is this striped one from Faithfull? Shop Faithfull ($209)

If midis and maxis aren’t really your style, Venroy does some really flattering mini-dresses in all kinds of cuts and colours. Shop Venroy ($200)

For all the linen lovers out there, Dissh makes some gorgeous dresses like this white one-shoulder midi. Shop Dissh ($179.99)

Gingham prints will always have our hearts, so of course this shirt-style button-up dress rounds out our list. Shop Atmost&Here ($89.99)

Need a pair of slides to go with your new summer dresses? We’ve found a whole bunch of those over here.

Image Credit: Spell / Cotton On