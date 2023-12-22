Flirty, Fun And Festive: 18 Summer Dresses Worthy Of Space In Your Wardrobe

Summer is here, the humidity is high and, if you’re anything like us, the sweat is sweating. So it’s time to take a long hard look at our wardrobes and suss out how many more summer dresses are needed to completely avoid wearing pants these holidays.
We’ve got long, flowing maxi dresses, causal midi dresses, flirty mini dresses, cute beach coverups, some silky slip dresses, and dresses perfect for those mid-summer weddings you’ve got blocking out your calendar. We’ve found a little something from brands like Cotton On, SIR the Label, Commonry, Spell, Silk Laundry, Em On Holiday and more, to fit every occasion and budget.
Let’s take a look, shall we?
18 Summer Dresses Worth Shopping
Cotton On Lace Trim Maxi Dress
Still need a dress for New Year’s?! This little slip dress from Cotton On is perfect for an evening of cocktails and carry on.
SIR Noemi Halter Mini Dress
If your New Year plans take place on New Year’s Day, this mini dress from Aussie brand SIR is a great option.
Commonry The Poplin Wrap Back Dress
For those looking for more casual dresses to line their wardrobe, might we suggest Commonry? Not only do they stock a lovely range of linen, but they also carry sizes eight through 22.
Auguste The Label Mason Maxi Dress
Byron-based label Auguste also makes some lovely summery dresses in all kinds of beautiful prints and patterns.
Cotton On Lexi Shirred Maxi Dress
Cotton On makes a range of summer dresses that are perfect for beach days when you need something simple and lightweight to throw on over cozzies.
Deiji Studios The Bow Dress
You know those hot summer days when you’d rather wear anything but clothes? This dress is made for those days. It’s light, airy and feels like you’re wearing barely anything at all.
Forever New Curve Alek Curve Ruffle Trim Mini Dress
If your summer vibe is beach to bar, Forever New has a range of floral dresses that are perfect for that mid-arvo transition.
Spell Flora Gown
Of course, it wouldn’t be a summer dress roundup if our friends over at Spell didn’t make the cut. They make some of the most beautiful dresses in flattering cuts and colourways.
Cotton On Flower Crochet Maxi Dress
If you’re looking for more of a beach coverup, Cotton On has a really cute range of crochet dresses at the moment.
Hansen & Gretel Ikaria Dress
For those of you in the middle of wedding season, might we suggest this printed strapless from Hansen & Gretel?
YOURS Curve Orange Floral Tiered Maxi Sundress
Maxi’s are the easiest to dress up or down in summer while still looking cute.
Silk Laundry Scoop Neck Dress
It’s pretty hard not to be obsessed with Silk Laundry’s gorgeous dresses. This tiger print one is begging for a place in our wardrobes, and yours too.
Em On Holiday The Vacation Slip Dress
Em On Holiday’s pieces are fun, flirty and perfect for summers spent by the beach.
Faithfull Dominquez Shirred Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
Strapless dresses are really having a moment this season, and we’re here for it. How gorgeous is this striped one from Faithfull?
Aje Shallows Strapless Gown
Are you sensing the trend?
Venroy Panelled Crinkle Mini Dress
If midis and maxis aren’t really your style, Venroy does some really flattering mini-dresses in all kinds of cuts and colours.
Dissh Amber White One Shoulder Midi Dress
For all the linen lovers out there, Dissh makes some gorgeous dresses like this white one-shoulder midi.
Atmos&Here Emberly Collared Maxi Dress
Gingham prints will always have our hearts, so of course this shirt-style button-up dress rounds out our list.
