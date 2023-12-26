This Canadian TikToker Discovering Bon Bons Was The Christmas Miracle All Aussies Needed

We were today years old when we discovered that Christmas bon bons are (almost) exclusively an Australian thing, thanks to an adventurous Canadian.

During his travels through the land Down Under, TikToker Josiah Hein stumbled upon a packet of Christmas crackers (AKA bon bons).

“In Australia, there’s something called Christmas bon bons,” Hein began.

“I’m not exactly sure what they are.

“There’s a ten pack here only for $5.99.

“Oh, there’s like Christmas cards and crosswords in there or something,” he exclaimed, looking at the packet.

“Looks like there’s a cocktail line or something I’m not sure.

“Merry Christmas,” he concluded.

Lots to chat about here.

Firstly, I cannot believe a country that is infinitely more chill with fireworks than Australia doesn’t have Christmas crackers (which contain a far smaller explosive).

Second, despite this bloke’s first impression, Australia isn’t the only country that does bon bons.

Turns out they’re big in the UK. But there, they’re almost exclusively referred to as “crackers”.

Third, I went for a deep dive into his account and found that he’d had a similar experience discovering chicken salt.

To be fair it was more of a shallow dive since it was pinned video.

I’m sure I can’t be the only one who feels a strange sense of satisfaction hearing my own culture repeated back to me by a foreigner.

I mean imagine just discovering chicken salt AND bon bons in 2023.

Everything’s better with chicken salt!

Bon bons I could probably live without but little hats inside them are fun.

