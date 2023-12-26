Opinion: Hot Cross Buns Have Already Hit Shelves & You Know What? GOOD, I LOVE ‘EM

It’s 2024 (soon) and there are many things to be outraged about. But the availability of hot cross buns in December & January is not one of them. In fact, anyone who reckons HCBs buns are a seasonal delicacy needs to wake up and smell the gluten.

Here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, we’ve been long-time subscribers to the belief that HCBs should be a year-round treat.

Sadly, we exist within a media landscape that doesn’t give such ideas the airtime they deserve.

Take, for instance, the Daily Mail’s headline from Boxing Day 2023:

“Outrage after hot cross buns go on sale at Woolworths and Coles THREE MONTHS before Easter”.

What about news.com.au?

“Coles, Woolies announce bizarre decision”, the headline on Google search results page reads.

We simply won’t stand for it.

The media is knowingly creating an outrage cycle, unnecessarily overheating people’s buns and making them cross.

The byproduct is a socially alienated general public who, against their own better judgement, join the flock of sheep decrying the “out of season” availability of hot cross buns.

Mates don’t let mates complain about hot cross buns on shelves.

Mates DO bring a 6-pack of hot cross buns to their mate’s house as a gift. Not in place of a 6-pack of brewskies, but in addition to it.

In the spirit of the festive season, we should also repent our past sins.

PEDESTRIAN.TV hasn’t always been welcoming of HCBs in their various forms.

In February this year, we wrote an article titled:

“Coles Is Selling Special Burger Sauce Hot Cross Buns If You Don’t Respect Yourself As A Person.”

Admittedly, it was very funny at the time.

But given the benefit of hindsight, and in the context of advocating for year-round normalisation of hot cross buns, we realise it was too harsh.

We were also way too brutal to people who microwaved their HCBs in our article interviewing these folk.

For that, we also apologise.

We put it down to passion and a desire for everyone to enjoy our favourite snack in its optimal state (toasted).

In conclusion, human beings are always evolving.

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you were once an out-of-season HCB complainer.

Forgiveness is the first step to healing.

And the festive season is all about forgiveness (although forgiveness should probably be a year-round thing too).