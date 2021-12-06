High fash brand Chanel is getting ripped to bits for fanging the most bogus advent calendar I’ve ever seen in my bloody life.

The fact that they would spruik an advent calendar (a collection of gifts for each day of December) for AUD$1140 in the first place is ridic, especially in this economy, but wait until ya bloody find out what the contents included.

The exxy advent calendar went viral after a gal on TikTok exposed the luxe brand for seriously doing their customers dirty.

In the video, influencer Elise Harmon does a classic influencer unboxing where she unveiled all the goodies (or shall I say shitties).

Her one and only compliment was that the box itself was shaped like a Chanel perfume bottle, which is a nice touch:

And that’s where the compliments end.

So get this: the Chanel website claims that each day of the calendar either “contains a full-size fragrance or makeup product, miniature, or other surprise marked with Gabrielle Chanel’s lucky number.”

But as seen in Elise’s viral video, aside from, like, a Chanel hand cream and a lipstick, the calendar mostly includes items that legit look like they were purchased from The Reject Shop by your mama for the annual advent calendar she’d make for you back in the day.

The items included stickers, a mirror, a fridge magnet, and other lame gifts stamped with the Chanel logo.

She said her intention in filming the video was to see if the festive gift was “worth the hype” and, well, it sure as shit ain’t!

To make matters worse, the video got picked up by Diet Prada who claimed that some of the items appeared to be old freebies that were once given as a gift with purchase.

After her video started to go viral, she claimed that the Chanel account blocked her.

I mean, not that it mattered, because as folks began pummelling Chanel’s TikTok with backlash, the brand reportedly shitcanned its TikTok account to avoid further backlash. Fucking yikes.

Although there have been conflicting reports about whether or not the Chanel TikTok account ever existed, multiple outlets and a slew of tweets have claimed that it was deleted in response to the drama.

Fashion tiktok drama update: It looks like Chanel have deleted their account after a creator did videos of herself unboxing their $800 advent calendar and it was full of stuff you could get for free as samples. And stickers! — Angela Mary Claire (@AngeMaryClaire) December 5, 2021

Chanel has not yet commented on the whole shitshow.