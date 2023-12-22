The Iconic Is Slicing Up To 30% Off RN, So You Can Stop Closing Tabs & Actually Check Out

Bree Grant

Tiffany Forbes

If you’ve looked at your wardrobe over the last few weeks and thought, ‘fuck, it looks bleak in there,’ — you’re not alone. Thankfully, THE ICONIC has started its huuuuuuge Boxing Day sale early, so you can score up to 30 per cent off select brands like Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger, Vans, Polo Ralph Lauren, Converse, Nike, Adidas, Cotton On, Champion, Reliquia Jewellery, Dr Martens, Atmos&Here, and Aere — just to name a few. 

Along with huge discounts on clothing and shoes, THE ICONIC is also slingin’ you a cheeky up to 30 per cent off beauty products, too. So, gird ye wallets, folks. As far as beauty brands go, THE ICONIC stocks some heavy hitters like Dyson, Mermade Hair, Aceology, Benefit Cosmetics and more. That means you’re all set to stock up (or restock) on the essentials.

The sale kicked off today and apparently only runs until midnight on December 26, so we’d get in fast.

Happy shopping!

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Women’s fashion sale

Ladies, we don’t need to tell you how good THE ICONIC is if you’re in the market for an affordable wardrobe refresh! Right now, you can score yourself up to 30 per cent off a range of brands and styles, including coats, jackets, denim, long-sleeve button-ups, dresses, tops and more.

The Iconic
Lioness Resurgence Cami, $69
Abrand 99 Low Maxi Skirt, $139.95
AERE Ruched Bodice Top, $70
Summery Copenhagen Sean Pants, $149
The Iconic
Levi’s Curve High Waist Mom Shorts, $119.95
Lover Bode Crepe Open Back Vest, $160
Atmos&Here Jasmine Linen Blend Mini Dress, $89.99
Kinga Csilla Burning Hearts Marrakesh Mini Dress, $270
The Iconic
& Other Stories Ruffle Neck Linen Midi Dress, $169
Shop THE ICONIC’s women’s sale here

Note: All prices will be discounted at the checkout.

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Men’s fashion sale

Lads, we all know your wardrobe could use a little update, and now is the time to do it. THE ICONIC is slashing up to 30 per cent off pants, jackets, jumpers, trackies, tees, and shorts from brands like Nike, adidas, AERE, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Deus Ex Machina, Thrills and more.

The Iconic
Wrangler Portobello Slacker Tee, $69.95
Wrangler Slacker Shorts, $119.95
Deus Ex Machina 10X Shirt, $139.99
Cotton On Corby Chino Shorts, $49.99
The Iconic
AERE Cashmere Blend Resort Polo, $130
Dickies Relaxed Fit Duck Jeans, $109.99
Nike Club BB Cargo Shorts, $70
Abrand A Dropped Skinny Turn Up Jeans, $119.95
The Iconic
Thrills Eternal Flight Oversized Tee, $59.99
Shop THE ICONIC’s men’s sale here

Note: All prices will be discounted at the checkout.

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Sport sale

Looking for a little motivation to keep exercising throughout winter? Bc same. THE ICONIC’s activewear sale should do the trick. Big-name athleisure brands like Nike, Reebok, P.E Nation, New Balance, Adidas, AIM’n and more are anywhere between 30 and 40 per cent off.

The Iconic
Nike Plus One Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7-Inch Shorts, $50
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40, $190
The Iconic
Speedo Endurance+ Thinstrap One-Piece, $75
adidas Performance Future Icons Waist Bag, $40
The Iconic
adidas Sportswear Future Icons 3 Stripes Shorts, $60
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 V13, $270
The Iconic
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts, $40
Nike Everyday Cushion No-Show 3-Pack, $30
The Iconic
Sweaty Betty Power UltraSculpt High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings, $120
Shop THE ICONIC’s sports sale here

Note: All prices will be discounted at the checkout.

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Shoe sale

Shoes, shoes, glorious shoes! Right now, you can grab yourself a fresh pair of kicks for up to 30 per cent off, including sneakers, heels, sandals, slides, trainers, boots, uggs and more.

AERA Leather Ankle Strap Footbed Sandals $160
The Iconic
Betts Billie Platform Thong Sandals, $99.99
The Iconic
New Balance 327 Warped, $170
Ravella Ryder, $149.95
The Iconic
Senso Umber I, $220
Ravella Faith, $79.95
Senso Lenny I, $365
The Iconic
Verali Bambi Mary-Jane Flats, $59.95
Siren Stop Heeled Mules, $179.95
Shop THE ICONIC’s shoe sale here

Note: All prices will be discounted at the checkout.

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Beauty sale

If you’re anything like us, you wait for a juicy sale to refill your makeup and skincare empties. Well, now is the time to restock, friends! Big-name brands like Dyson, Benefit Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Mermade Hair, Coco & Eve, Salt by Hendrix, Urban Jungle and more are on sale via THE ICONIC, so it’s worth checking out in case you can add a little something, something to your cart.

The Iconic
Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Beach Vacay Mini Bronzer & Blush Duo, $40 (usually $50)
Dyson Supersonic HD07, $499 (usually $649)
The Iconic
Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick, $60 (usually $87)
Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Deep Clean Scalp Scrub, $43
The Iconic
Mermade Hair Interchangeable Blow Dry Brush, $159
Maybelline Fit Me Matte Poreless Mattifying Liquid Foundation, $25.99
Salt by Hendrix Body Glow, $39.95
Urban Jungle Glow With The Flow Gel Serum, $42
KVD Beauty Kitten Mini Tattoo Liner, $13 (usually $23)
Shop THE ICONIC’s beauty sale here

Note: All prices are as marked or will be discounted at the checkout.

This post has been updated since its original publication.

Image Credit: THE ICONIC Instagram

