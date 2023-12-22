The Iconic Is Slicing Up To 30% Off RN, So You Can Stop Closing Tabs & Actually Check Out

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve looked at your wardrobe over the last few weeks and thought, ‘fuck, it looks bleak in there,’ — you’re not alone. Thankfully, THE ICONIC has started its huuuuuuge Boxing Day sale early, so you can score up to 30 per cent off select brands like Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger, Vans, Polo Ralph Lauren, Converse, Nike, Adidas, Cotton On, Champion, Reliquia Jewellery, Dr Martens, Atmos&Here, and Aere — just to name a few.

Along with huge discounts on clothing and shoes, THE ICONIC is also slingin’ you a cheeky up to 30 per cent off beauty products, too. So, gird ye wallets, folks. As far as beauty brands go, THE ICONIC stocks some heavy hitters like Dyson, Mermade Hair, Aceology, Benefit Cosmetics and more. That means you’re all set to stock up (or restock) on the essentials.

The sale kicked off today and apparently only runs until midnight on December 26, so we’d get in fast.

Happy shopping!

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Women’s fashion sale

Ladies, we don’t need to tell you how good THE ICONIC is if you’re in the market for an affordable wardrobe refresh! Right now, you can score yourself up to 30 per cent off a range of brands and styles, including coats, jackets, denim, long-sleeve button-ups, dresses, tops and more.

Note: All prices will be discounted at the checkout.

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Men’s fashion sale

Lads, we all know your wardrobe could use a little update, and now is the time to do it. THE ICONIC is slashing up to 30 per cent off pants, jackets, jumpers, trackies, tees, and shorts from brands like Nike, adidas, AERE, Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Deus Ex Machina, Thrills and more.

Note: All prices will be discounted at the checkout.

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Sport sale

Looking for a little motivation to keep exercising throughout winter? Bc same. THE ICONIC’s activewear sale should do the trick. Big-name athleisure brands like Nike, Reebok, P.E Nation, New Balance, Adidas, AIM’n and more are anywhere between 30 and 40 per cent off.

Note: All prices will be discounted at the checkout.

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Shoe sale

Shoes, shoes, glorious shoes! Right now, you can grab yourself a fresh pair of kicks for up to 30 per cent off, including sneakers, heels, sandals, slides, trainers, boots, uggs and more.

Note: All prices will be discounted at the checkout.

Shop our picks from THE ICONIC’s Beauty sale

If you’re anything like us, you wait for a juicy sale to refill your makeup and skincare empties. Well, now is the time to restock, friends! Big-name brands like Dyson, Benefit Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Mermade Hair, Coco & Eve, Salt by Hendrix, Urban Jungle and more are on sale via THE ICONIC, so it’s worth checking out in case you can add a little something, something to your cart.

Note: All prices are as marked or will be discounted at the checkout.

Image Credit: THE ICONIC Instagram