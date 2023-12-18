Contributor: Bree Grant

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, Christmas is upon us, which means the 2023 Boxing Day sales are almost here too. In my world, Boxing Day is almost better than Christmas day — the family’s calmer and not rushing from place to place, the naps are deeper (and longer), the leftovers taste better and the sales and deals keep me comfortably scrolling on the couch between beveraginos.

A whole bunch of big-name brands and online retailers like Dyson, Emma Sleep, Adore Beauty, Glue Store and THE ICONIC typically slash their prices on a bunch of fashion, beauty, tech, and home products for Boxing Day to help us round out the festivities. Plus, the Boxing Day sales couldn’t come at a better time tbh. You can make the most of any cash or gift cards you received over the holidays, and find the perfect ‘fit for New Year’s Eve/Day, or buy yourself anything that may not have made it under the tree.

Now, the only question left is where to start. While most of the official Boxing Day deals haven’t started just yet, a few cheeky brands and retailers have started the festivities early, so we’ve found you the best early Boxing Day sales to shop for 2023.

The best early Boxing Day sales and deals in Australia for 2023

The Best Boxing Day Fashion Sales

Image: THE ICONIC

THE ICONIC — End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off

— End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off Cotton On — Up to 40 per cent off summer styles

— Up to 40 per cent off summer styles Oodie — $50 for select Oodies

— $50 for select Oodies Glassons — Up to 60 per cent off select items

— Up to 60 per cent off select items ASOS — Up to 70 per cent off sale products

— Up to 70 per cent off sale products Surf Stitch — Up to 50 per cent off almost everything

The Best Boxing Day Beauty and Wellness Sales

Image: Laneige

Adore Beauty — Up to 50 per cent off clearance products

— Up to 50 per cent off clearance products iHerb — Up to 20 per cent off select products

— Up to 20 per cent off select products HiSmile — Bundle and save

— Bundle and save Priceline — Up to 50 per cent off select products

— Up to 50 per cent off select products Therabody — Up to $300 off select devices

— Up to $300 off select devices Shaver Shop — Up to 65 per cent off select products

— Up to 65 per cent off select products Lovehoney —Up to 70 per cent off sale items

—Up to 70 per cent off sale items Wild Secrets — Up to 60 per cent off sale items

— Up to 60 per cent off sale items VUSH — Up to 20 per cent off sex toys

— Up to 20 per cent off sex toys LELO — Up to 40 per cent off sex toys

The Best Boxing Day Homewares Sales

Image: Emma Sleep

Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale

— Up to 55 per cent off during Emma’s Boxing Day sale Dyson — Save up to $550 on stick vacuums

— Save up to $550 on stick vacuums KitchenAid — Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments

— Huge end of year discounts on mixers, stands, food processors and attachments Godfreys — Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day

— Huge discounts across Christmas and Boxing Day Eva — Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales

— Score up to $375 off during the Boxing Day sales Sheet Society — Up to 50 per cent off sale items

— Up to 50 per cent off sale items Temple & Webster — Up to 40 per cent off select products

— Up to 40 per cent off select products House — 40 to 60 per cent off select products

— 40 to 60 per cent off select products Adairs —Up to 40 per cent off sale items

—Up to 40 per cent off sale items The Good Guys — Huge Boxing Day discounts

The Best Boxing Day Tech Deals

Image: Sonos

HP — Up to 20 per cent off PCs

— Up to 20 per cent off PCs Amazon Australia — Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles

— Up to 63 per cent off Amazon Echos, Fire Sticks, and Kindles Sonos — Up to 25 per cent off select products

— Up to 25 per cent off select products Lenovo — Up to 59 per cent off select PCs

— Up to 59 per cent off select PCs JBL — Up to 50 per cent off select headphones, speakers and earbuds

— Up to 50 per cent off select headphones, speakers and earbuds Belkin — Up to 50 per cent off sale items

Now, of course, these are only the early Boxing Day deals, so you’ll need to check back on December 26 to see everything that’s on offer. You can make that a hellava lot easier by bookmarking this page.

This article has been updated since its first publication.

Image Credit: Cotton On / Emma Sleep