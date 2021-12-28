Folks, you didn’t think that Miss La Niña would let us cruise into 2022 without spreading a bit more chaos, did you? If it’s not spiking COVID cases, it’s monsoons and floods at the moment. Honestly, at this point I’d be more alarmed if we woke up to declining case numbers and a sunny, 25°C day with a light breeze.

According to News.com.au, the NYE weather is going to be treating the east of coast of Australia to some wild extremes.

If you live in north QLD and you were planning on an outdoor NYE celebration, maybe pivot to a night on the couch, with “two months of rain expected to hit far north areas in eight days” according to News.com.au. Thanks so much, La Niña.

There’s also a potential tropical cyclone brewing in the state, which thankfully will likely occur mostly out at sea. However, cooler temps of 26°C and showers are predicted for most of Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast for NYE and New Year’s Day.

If you’re a Victorian, La Niña has decided to ignore you — but a heatwave is headed your way. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it will reach up to 39°C in the north of the state on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. In Melbourne, it will be a slightly cooler 34°C on NYE and 36°C on January 1.

Adelaide folks will also be entirely missing any chance of rain, with a hot NYE/New Year’s Day combo on the way. News.com.au is reporting temps of 36°C and 37°C predicted for the 31st and 1st.

Even *checks notes* Hobart will be copping the hot hot heat — who had “Tasmanian heatwave” on their 2021 bingo card?

BoM says that it will reach up to 33°C in the north of the state on New Year’s Day, which seems illegal for Tasmania. Hobart will be a more reasonable 29°C, which sadly means the usual Patagonia puffer vests will be off the cards for NYE parties.

Over in the west, Perth peeps will finally get an extremely slight break from their heatwave, which brought record temps of more than 42°C on Christmas Day. YUCK. News.com.au reports it will *only* be 32°C and 33°C on the 31st of Dec and 1st of Jan in Perth, which is still wildly hot but I think we can all agree it is less demonic than 42°C.

And finally, it seems La Niña has decided Sydneysiders deserve a little treat after days of 6,000+ COVID cases. It will be an extremely pleasant 29°C and sunny for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. While it’s going to be very tempting to go out and lick everyone’s faces in that kinda weather, for the love of God mask up and stay safe.