Passport waits have been endless, flight prices have been astronomical, but it’s official: 2023 is your year to travel. Mainly because Jetstar is having one of its wild Boxing Day flight sales featuring cheap flights to overseas (!) destinations (!).

Obviously if you choose to travel with Jetstar you are choosing to dance with the devil himself. Your flight may get cancelled at any given moment without so much as a warning or apology! But these are the lengths we go to in this economy to get cheap flights. So lower your armrest and get clicking — the flight sale ends at 11.59PM on December 27.

Here’s a bunch of the best Boxing Day cheap flight sales that Jetstar has going from Sydney:

Sydney to Phuket from $219. Flight dates between 26 April 2023 – 21 June 2023 and 19 July 2023 – 6 September 2023.

Sydney to Honolulu from $229. Put on your loudest Hawaiian shirt and throw up your loosest shaka for travel between 28 April 2023 – 19 June 2023 and 17 July 2023 – 11 September 2023.

Sydney to Tokyo (Narita) from $364 for travel between 9 May 2023 – 15 June 2023 and 18 July 2023 – 31 August 2023. Aside from Jetstar’s flight sales, travel site Klook is also doing a bunch of Japan travel deals (rail passes, theme park entry) on Boxing Day so you could probably just book your entire bloody holiday today.

Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City from $195. Flight dates between 2 May 2023 – 20 Jun 2023 and 18 July 2023 – 19 September 2023.

Sydney to Queenstown — head across the ditch to our New Zealand neighbours why don’t you? We recently gave you a packed guide of what to do in Queenstown so alert the group chat about these cheap flights and get planning! Travel dates between 29 April 2023 – 21 June 2023 and 29 July 2023 – 20 September 2023.

Melbourne folks, Jetstar has a bunch of cheap flights for you too in its Boxing Day flight sales. Here’s a taster:

Melbourne to Bangkok from $209. If you want to swap Vic’s notoriously touchy weather for Thailand’s reliably humid climate, snap up cheap flights for travel between 2 May 2023 – 2 June 2023 and 11 July 2023 – 12 September 2023.

Melbourne to Osaka (Kansai) from $387 and travelling between 9 May 2023 – 15 Jun 2023 and 18 July 2023 – 31 August 2023.

Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City from $195. Cheap flight dates are for travel between 1 May 2023 – 5 June 2023 and 17 July 2023 – 11 September 2023.

Melbourne to Seoul (Incheon) from $286. Travel dates for cheap flights are between 10 May 2023 and 15 June 2023.

Melbourne to Honolulu — live your best White Lotus S1 life with flight dates between 31 May 2023 – 14 June 2023 and 16 July 2023 – 10 September 2023.

There’s heaps of domestic airfares in the Boxing Day flight sales too. This is nothing to be sneezed at considering cheap flights have been non-existent for domestic travel this year. Here’s a little selection:

Sydney to Ballina Byron from $39 if you’re travelling between 18 January 2023 and 29 March 2023.

Sydney to Uluru from $99. Cheap flights for travel between 12 February 2023 and 27 March 2023.

Melbourne to Gold Coast from $49, travelling from 1 February 2023 to 22 March 2023. Check out some gorg places to visit right HERE.

Melbourne to Hobart from $59. For travel between the 14 February 2023 and 30 March 2023, so why not buy some cheap flights for your boo for Valentine’s Day?

As we said, this is just a mere taste of what is on offer in Jetstar’s cheap flights sale, so head to the site for more.

There’s still a huge wait time on international passports, so if you need a new one it’s best to get that application in at least six weeks before you head off on your cheap-ass holiday.