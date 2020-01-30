PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with City of Gold Coast to help you discover their best-kept secrets.

Have you been to the Gold Coast lately? It’s a heck of a lot different to what you’re remembering from your school days, let me tell you. The chill vibes are still there, but the arts scene is legit popping.

Whether you’re into live music, local art or getting crafty – the Goldie has you covered, you just have to dive on in.

Mint Art House takes the ‘sip and brush’ concept to whole new levels. This artist-run studio, gallery and event space is cool to visit at any time. No joke, several people just casually popped in to check out what was going on while I was there, and the artists tell me they’re into it.

The best time to go, IMO, is during one of their art classes. I am absolutely NOT an artist but by the time I left, I had three pieces of art that were actually fairly decent. Three of the eight artists who call the studio ‘home’ walked me through their area of expertise – sculpture, water paints and wood burning. It’s a yes from me.

I can promise you’ll never meet a person more passionate about crafting guitars than Aaron Fenech of Fenech Guitars. Thanks to his unique background in carpentry, science and music, Aaron’s quality guitars have become a growing fave among musos worldwide. In fact, he counts the likes of Amy Shark and Kyle Lionheart among his official ambassadors. He’s also just a really nice guy.

Pop in yourself and have a twang on some of the showroom guitars. Aaron actually loves people connecting on a musical level, so there’s absolutely no pressure or snootiness here.

The team of locals at Hammo Surfboard Shapers know what you’re looking for because they’re passionate surfers too. Following in his dad’s footsteps, Dane Hamilton was surfing by the time he could walk and shaping boards by his early teens. With Hammo, he makes sure that the highest quality, regular innovation and the environment are front and centre of their designs.

Surfing famous waves with locally designed and made surfboards? Pretty cool, IMO.

If your talents lie more in admiring other people’s crafts (while devouring top-notch grub from a variety of food trucks), then Miami Marketta is for you.

You’ll find 25 food vendors with cuisines from around the world, a bunch of stalls selling arts, crafts, clothing and more, and, of course, live music and events. It’s all under one (rather large) tin roof every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night. It’s fun, it’s chill, it’s wholesome and it’s one of those awesome local events that’ll give you the ‘real’ Goldie.

This is the place to go if you have a crafty bone in your body. Local, Rachael Valentine, wanted to foster a creative and inclusive space, and that is what she did. What better souvenir to take home with you than something beautiful you made with your own two hands?

You can hire the space for your own crafty parties, or book a place on one of many different workshops scheduled all year round. You can make just about anything here – from alcohol ink art to loom weaving to resin jewellery.

You have to check out this community hub for all creatives, from musicians and artists to industry crew. Started by three strangers who bonded at Burning Man – because of course they did – this Goldie hub is one of the coolest spots to catch some live tunes. They also have plenty of one-off events, exhibitions and workshops happening throughout the year, so definitely check out what’s on before you travel.

In a nutshell, if you want to discover the underground arts scene of the Gold Coast, Mo’s is the place to do it.

What could be better than merging local designers with the world-famous Gold Coast beaches? Pop into Peony Swimwear before hitting the waves. At this family-run business based in Burleigh Heads and created by Becky Morton, you’ll find bright colours, flattering shapes and only recycled and sustainable fabrics.

Sure, their lines are available in boutiques worldwide these days, but they started off at Burleigh Village Markets, a place well known for being an incubator of emerging local designers.

Yeah I know, I didn’t realise the Gold Coast held this much creativity either. In reality, though, I’ve barely skimmed the surface. Go enjoy your culture, mates.