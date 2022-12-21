If you’ve got the travel bug wriggling around inside of you and need to get it out, then I have some good news: Japan is open for solo travel at last, and travel company Klook is offering a couple of deals for us Aussies to make sure we don’t break the fkn bank.

It’s no mystery that Japan is at the top of most people’s travel lists. A heap of people were prevented from going there thanks to Miss Rona, but finally, we can explore everything the country has to offer.

If you’re thinking of hitting up Japan in 2023, Klook Travel is offering a heap of passes and tickets to tourist attractions so you can focus on saving on flights and accommodation and nothing else. If I knew this before I booked my own huge trip to the country I wouldn’t have donated my kidneys just to afford everything. But oh well, you live and you learn.

If you head to the Klook website on Boxing Day and play their “spin the wheel” game you could win one of the following goodies:

A pass to Universal Studios Japan.

Tickets to Tokyo Disney Resort Park.

JR West Kansai Area Travel passes.

JR Haruka AirportExpress tickets.

Kinosaki Onsen Town 3-day passes.

“Have Fun In Kansai” Passes.

The tickies you win would also help you plan out your Japan trip — great news for an indecisive Sagi like me.

The “spin the wheel” offer will open at 10am on December 26 (Boxing Day) and will only be available for the first 500 people, so if this offer interests you, better move quicker than the belt at a sushi train.

If online games aren’t your style — or if you predict you’ll be in a massive food coma on Boxing Day — Klook is also offering 15 per cent off said activities. They’re also slinging 15 per cent off deals for Japan rail passes, which are super handy if you plan to galivant about the country.

The above deals will last until 11:59pm on Boxing Day — plenty of time to emerge from your holiday cocoon, roll over to snag some Japan deals and go back to your extended nap.