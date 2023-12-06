11 Last Minute Christmas Gifts You Can Still Order Now, It’s Not Too Late

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While there’s still over two weeks until Christmas, a lot of retailers are starting to let customers know that there’s no guarantee that their packages will ship before Santa’s arrival. So unless you want to go out and brave the hell that is Westfield in December, we’ve got some suggestions for last minute Christmas gifts.

Firstly, no, we’re not judging, and secondly, we’re doing it too. Between end of year deadlines, trying to organise family gathos and paying for a Christmas feast, it’s not surprising that people don’t have the time or energy to get their Chrissy shopping done.

If you, too, are struggling to find the time to do your Christmas shopping before it’s too late, do yourself a favour and check out our list of last minute Christmas gift ideas.

P.S. You won’t even need to leave the house.

The Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas

If BookTok has infiltrated your friend group, you’re not alone. Give the gift of literature this Christmas with a Kindle Unlimited subscription. It includes unlimited access to books and audio books.

Know someone that just has to read every issue of National Geographic every month? Maybe they always get the yearly collector’s issue of The Block magazine. If so, getting them a subscription to their favourite physical or digital magazine from Magshop is a great way to gift them something they’ll love.

Fans of arcade games and activities will love this Fun Pass subscription. It can be used at Holey Moley, Strike, Archie Brothers and B. Lucky & Sons. If your giftee is always fiending for some laser tag or a couple of rounds of bowling every month, this subscription is the perfect last minute gift.

If your giftee loves a certain celebrity or sports star, FAN+ offers experiences ranging from video messages from NRL and AFL players to meet and greets with contestants from Love Island, and more.

Why not give the gift that keeps on giving and get your mate a Binge subscription? They can currently stream a host of hit series like House of The Dragon, The White Lotus, Gossip Girl, and more.

Need to buy a last-minute gift for a friend who is an absolute fiend for spooky movies? Then do them a solid and hook ’em up with a subscription to Shudder, a streaming service 100% dedicated to horror movies, TV shows and documentaries.

Look, the high chances are that the friend or family member you’re buying for already has a Dinsey+ subscription. If they don’t and they’re a long-time Disney fan, well, it’s high time you show them a whole new world.

If they’re a big Marvel or Star Wars fan, gifting them a subscription times perfectly with the release of the Dr. Who Christmas specials. Plus, it has every single episode of The Simpsons, so there’s that.

Prime is a gift that keeps on giving

With a subscription, they’ll get access to over 1,000 e-books with Prime Reading and unlimited access to over 50 million songs with Prime Music. Not only that, but a Prime membership will also give them access to Amazon’s Prime Original series and movies, like White Lotus and Being the Ricardos.

Plus, if they’re a big online shopper, they’ll get free, two-business-day delivery on their Amazon purchases.

Sports! Kayo is a streaming platform for the sport obsessive. Name a sport, and they’ve got it. It’ll give them on-demand access to live games, both local and international, along with hundreds of hours of replays, panel shows and docos, like ESPN’s 30 for 30 series.

Stuck on what to get a fussy friend? Redballoon has some pretty epic experience-based gift ideas that were made for friends like those. Everything from hot air ballooning and helicopter riding to scuba diving and snorkelling.

Do you have a mate or family member who loves a good drop of wine but mostly limits their purchases to the budget aisle? You can help broaden their wine horizons with a Vinomofo subscription.

Vinomofo memberships start from $139 per month and will have 12 assorted bottles delivered to their doorstep once a month or every second month if that’s what you’d prefer. They’ll definitely owe you a wine and cheese night as thanks.

