19 Gift Voucher Ideas Because Letting Someone Choose Their Own Gift Is Good Actually

While receiving an actual present on Christmas is great (unwrapping big gifts is always fun), there’s something so liberating about receiving a gift voucher.

You’re telling me I can go and buy that specific pair of Crocs I really want? Or a set of earrings that I’ve had my eyes on for months? Yes please.

Also, as a gift voucher lover, I’m doing the gift giver a favour. You can pick a specific amount and get a voucher for a store that you know I like — no need to go to window shopping at Westfield for hours when you can literally go online and type ‘THE ICONIC‘ into your browser. You’re so welcome.

That being said, here’s our list of some of the best gift voucher ideas we’ve found in case you’re stuck — as well as some spending suggestions for the lucky giftee.

Wonka

What better time to give the gift of a movie voucher when the Timothée Chalamet Wonka movie is about to come out. Not only that, but Wish comes out soon, and The Boy and The Heron. Shop it here, from $20

Before the Coffee Gets Cold

Books are always a fantastic gift, but if you don’t know what books your recipient likes to read, getting them a gift voucher for Booktopia is a great alternative. Before the Coffee Gets Cold is a #BookTok fave, so it’s a great way to get back into reading if you’ve been busy with work lately. Shop it here, $12.95 (usually $19.99)

Tarte Tartelette Jewel Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette

Move over big eyeshadow palettes, mini palettes are more cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and you can do a variety of looks with six colours of less. Shop it here, $40

Hello Kitty Marketplace Phone Case

Everybody loves cute phone accessories, so why not give your recipient a voucher for CASETiFY? There’s heaps of designs available, so they’ll definitely find something that suits their aesthetic. We’re loving his Hello Kitty one because she’s shopping for her little kitty groceries. Shop it here, $99.99

Very Lightweight Moisturiser

Go-To is known for its simple, vegan skincare products. Its Very Lightweight Moisturiser is a gel cream that feels like you aren’t wearing any moisturiser at all. Shop it here, $55

Shapes Hexagons Starter Kit

Nanoleaf shapes are smart lighting panels that are fully customisable and work with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and more. Shop it here, $229.99

Echo Dot Smart Speaker

An Amazon gift voucher is the ultimate gift because it gives the recipient access to heaps of different brands, stores and products. We recommend this Echo Dot smart speaker if you don’t already have a smart home hub. Shop it here, $47 (usually $99)

Curiosity Cues Discussion Cards

These sex-themed discussion cards that will help you really get to know your partner in all their forms. Shop it here, $29.99

Round Topaz Bracelet

Okay, we know a lot of Mejuri’s stuff is a lil’ more spenny than your usual gift, but if you want to at least make a dent in the cost of a new gorgeous necklace or earrings for your beloved gift recipient, this is the way to do it. If your giftee is stuck for ideas on what to spend their gift voucher on, we recommend this round topaz bracelet that gives off chic and delicate vibes. Shop it here, $128

Shelf Bra Crop Top

Everyone needs undies, so a gift card for Boody is a no-brainer. Made from bamboo and completely breathable in the face of hot girl summer, this cropped basic — fitted with a shelf bra — is made for layering, lounging around, and even pairing with jeans for a relaxed beach ‘fit. Shop it here, $44.95

Customised Facial

Been a while since you’ve felt someone’s touch? Same! Alleviate someone else’s deprivation with an Endota Spa gift voucher. Then your gift recipient can choose to spend their voucher on some skincare, or customised facial. Shop it here, from $110

Steam Digital Gift Cards

Alternatively, if your loved ones are quite happy to stay inside a bit longer, you could do a lot worse than a Steam gift card. Shop it here, from $5

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Daisy is a classic Marc Jacobs scent, and one that would be the perfect thing to buy with a Priceline gift card, hint, hint. Shop it here, from $112

Ticketmaster E-Gift Card

If you’re stuck for gift voucher ideas, why not give an experience rather than a physical item? Summer is the best time to enjoy yourself at a gig or festival, and what better way to enjoy your favourite live music than with your bestie. Shop it here, from $10

Renee Taylor Lenni Cotton Throw

This cotton throw is the kind of thing you wouldn’t buy unless you were given a gift card for homewares. It looks like someone turned mint ice cream into a blanket. Shop it here, $79.95

Hawkers Critical Mass Experimental Hop Hazy Double IPA

Make sure your mate’s next gathering is well-catered for over the next few months with Beer Cartel vouchers (and expect to swipe a few tins at the next backyard session). Shop it here, from $14.50

Belle Keyhole Halter Top

As far as gift voucher ideas go, you can’t go wrong with Cotton On. Channel your inner Baby Spice with this super cute keyhole halter top. Shop it here, $19.99

2024 Skyline Weekly Diary A5

Help someone get organised and excited for the year ahead with a handy-dandy Kikki.K e-gift voucher. Shop it here, $25 (usually $39.99)

Pull&Bear Rectangular Cateye Glasses