Flex Those Fingers Bc The Iconic’s Slicing 60% Off Cult-Fave Brands In Time For Yr Tax Return

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve looked at your wardrobe over the last few weeks and thought, ‘fuck, it looks bleak in there’ — you’re not alone. Thankfully, THE ICONIC has a huuuuuuge end of financial year (EOFY) sale at the moment where you can score up to 60% off select brands like Ray-Ban, Tommy Hilfiger, Vans, Polo Ralph Lauren, Converse, Nike, Adidas, Cotton On, Champion, Reliquia Jewellery, Dr Martens, Atmos&Here, Aere and more, just to name a few.

Along with huge discounts on clothing and shoes, THE ICONIC is also slingin’ you a cheeky up to 60% off beauty products, too. So, gird ye wallets, folks. As far as beauty brands go, THE ICONIC stocks some heavy hitters like Peppy Co, Marc Jacobs, Shh Silk and Roaman. That means you’re all set to stock up (or restock) on the essentials.

The sale kicked off last week (May 31st) and is due to stick around for a while, but TBH, we’d get in fast while stocks last! The discounts are applied at the checkout, so it’s never too early to start adding things to your cart.

Whether you’re looking for a long-sleeve graphic tee, a puffer jacket or some comfy jeans to warm you up this winter, THE ICONIC has a little something for everyone. Happy shopping!

Our Men’s and Women’s Fashion Picks at THE ICONIC:

Love Moschino Quilted Cross Body Bag was $315, now $151.20 (save $163.80)

We love a good sale on designer goods and you’ll be surprised to find that THE ICONIC’s quite often got a whole bunch just waiting to be shopped. This particular Moschino bag is going for more than 50% off, and just quietly, we reckon it’d look great with your fit this weekend.

Staple Superior Linen Llewyn Cord LS Shirt was $79.99, now $40 (save $47.99)

Beige is the new black, besties. So, if you wanna spice up that all-black gothic era you’ve been in for the last eight years, neutrals are a great way to ease yourself back into the world of styling colour. Cord is also a nice winter texture that’s great for layering under jackets to keep you toasty and warm.

Blanca Benny Shirt was $229, now $128 (save $101)

If you’ve been eyeing off one of these epic statement shirts for a while now, here’s your public service announcement that they’re going for more than 50% off. Paired it with jeans, dress pants, or even some chic cargos or trackies and you’ll look complete AF.

Aere Knit Midi Dress was $160, now $48 (save $112)

This rich blue knitted dress from Aere is the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. It’s made from a stretchy, lightweight knit and comes in a mid-length slim fit with long sleeves and a crew neck. Wear it under a camel-coloured coat to complete the look.

Lacoste L001 0321 1 SMA Men’s was $199.95, now $103.96 (save $95.99)

These white sneakers by Lacoste are a comfy addition to aaaany winter wardrobe. Made for functionality and comfort, they’ll go with literally anything you put on. They’re also leather-lined, so they can withstand the rain and puddles.

Abrand A ’94 High Slim Jeans was $99.95, now $52.47 (save $47.48)

The A ’94 High Slim Jeans by ABrand are crafted from cotton denim and have a cute cropped design, perfect for showing off those cute strappy heels that have been sitting in your wardrobe. Layer with a black wool overcoat and a long-sleeve bodysuit for a day-to-night vibe.

Savel Frankie Teddy Coat was $169.95, now $74.40 (save $95.55)

It feels like just about everyone is on the hunt for a long-line coat this winter and it’s easy to see why. They effortlessly transition from casual to glam by adding a layer of elegance to any fit. They’re also warm as fuck, so there’s that, too. This particular coat by Savel features functional pockets, full-length sleeves and also comes in two colourways — camel and black.

Jack & Jones Hooded Puffer Jacket was $89.95, now $71.95 ($18)

As the weather cools down, it’s definitely worth adding a puffer jacket to your wardrobe. This hooded puffer from Jack & Jones is a flattering cut that can easily layer over your favourite jeans, trackies and sweaters.

Good America Good Legs Jeans was $205, now $41 (save $164)

The perfect classic denim blue skinny jeans are hard to find, but these ultra-skinny and high-waisted Good Legs Jeans by Good American come pretty damn close. Available in four different denim washes including black, dark blue denim, light blue denim and white, you’re bound to find the pair that’s missing from your wardrobe.

Rolla’s Eastcoast Flares was $159.95, now $111.97 (save $47.99)

Inspired by the ’70s, these flared blue denim jeans are a must-have for winter. They’re an effortless way to add a bit of fun to your wardrobe and pair perfectly with graphic tees, cute knits and faux fur coats.

Minima Esenciales Marlowe Linen Wide Leg Pants was $220, now $105.60 (save $114.40)

These gorgeous linen pants are an essential piece for those who like to look professional and sophisticated, while still feeling super comfortable. Crafted from high-quality linen, the wide-leg design offers a flowy, chic look, making for a great office or going-out staple.

Our Beauty Picks:

Shhh Silk Rose Quartz Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set was $65, now $32 (save $33)

I’ve recently started using my jade roller and gua sha all over my face after putting my serums on and I’ve got three words for you: heaven on earth. Not only does it feel like a relaxing lil’ facial, but it’s a great way to get your blood flowing. In doing so, it also gives your face a plump, healthy finish. Triple-whammy.

Silk Oil of Morocco Vegan 15pc Professional Brush Set was $129, now $97.43 (save $32.48)

The Silk Oil of Morocco Vegan 15 Piece Brush Set is the ultimate professional brush collection incorporating 15 classic high-quality handcrafted brushes with irresistibly soft nylon hair to provide a flawless make-up application. Complete with a stylish rose gold portable storage case to keep brushes together and protected.

Roaman Mini1 Water Flosser was $90, now $67.50 (save $22.50)

The Roaman MINI1 Water Flosser is an essential part of maintaining gum health. Using this Water Flosser can not only help remove plaque buildup but when used regularly, you can avoid plaque buildup entirely. Water flossers take out the awkwardness of everyday thread flossing and helps reach into those hard to get corners of your mouth.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation was $105, now $80 (save $25)

All hail the best foundation in the world. If you, like me, are addicted to this cult-fave but don’t want to keep breaking the bank every time you run out, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the sales. Why? You can often nab it for a great price, which makes a difference in the scheme of things. This particular EOFY sale is slicing $25 off if you spend $100 or more, which means you can get this beauty for $80. You’re welcome.