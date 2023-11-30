17 Gift Ideas For The Fitness Fiend In Your Life Who Loves To Break A Sweat

Friends, you’ve got around 25 days until Christmas, which means you’ve probably got another week or so to get your Christmas shopping sorted. If you’re still struggling to think of Christmas gift ideas, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve created gift guides for just about every person in your life, including the fitness lover you’re still pondering over.
Yep, we’ve gone ahead and travelled the Internet for the best gift ideas for fitness lovers and found a whole bunch of goodies. From weights and reformers to socks and sets, our growing list should sort you out.
So, without further ado — let’s go shopping.
The Best Gift Ideas For Fitness Lovers
A Set of Bala Bangles
If the fitness lover in your life is always on the go, they’ll appreciate this Bala Bangle + Bar kit ($168). It comes with mini weights and ankle weights, so they can work out just about anywhere.
Nike’s Pegasus 40s
For the avid road runner, a pair of Nike’s best-selling Pegasus 40s ($190). They’re loaded with support in all the areas your little hoofs need, like the arch and toes.
Vital+ SaunaPod + Ice Bath: Wellness Bundle
Any fitness-lover would be stoked with this SaunaPod + Ice Bath: Wellness Bundle ($572, usually $822). Hot + cold therapy is great for your joints and muscles, immunity, mental wellbeing and more.
Beats Fit Pro
Every runner needs a good quality pair of headphones, and the Beats Fit Pros ($279, usually $299.99) are up there with the best.
Foldup Mat & Bag Bundle
For the yogi on the go, Foldup’s Mat & Bag Bundle ($239). Everything about this bundle is perfect, the foldable mat, the beautiful backpack, the quality — it’s the perfect gift idea.
Lululemon Double Roller Mini
Everyone needs a good foam roller in their life, no matter how active they are (or aren’t). Smooshing your body up against one of these baddies can help bring relief, albeit sometimes painful. Our pick: This little set from Lululemon ($49).
Renpho Massage Gun
Another one for sore muscles is the RENPHO Massage Gun ($109, usually $199). This little baby will give your giftee a pounding, in the best way possible.
Regent Rituals Keep It Cute Antibacterial Towel
Made from recyclables, this little antibacterial towel from Regent Rituals ($39) is going to be your new workout bestie.
Peloton App Subscription
When you hear the words Peloton, you automatically think of the cult-famous bike, but did you know they also have a bloody good fitness app? Your giftee can choose from loads of classes and workouts as well as tracking literally every fitness metric possible. Plus, it’ll only set you back around $169 for the year.
Your Reformer
Give the Pilates princess in your life the ultimate gift, an at-home reformer. Your Reformer offers a hiring option where from $39 a week, you can hire them a reformer for their own home. Plus, they’ll gain access to a whole bunch of classes. It’s better than a gym membership if you ask us.
A Set From Crop Shop Boutique
Every gym girlie is obsessed with Crop Shop Boutique, so why not gift them an activewear set they’ll love?
Gymshark Silicone Grip Lifting Straps
For the weightlifter in your life, a good set of lifting straps like this set from Gymshark ($22.50, usually $25). Save their hands from calluses and you the stress of thinking of a present.
Alo District Trucker Hat
If your giftee loves a trucker hat, they’re going to adore this gift idea from Alo ($99).
Some Cute Gym Sockies
Cute gym socks are always a good gift idea.
Naked Harvest Watermelon Pre-Workout
As far as pre-workout goes, this watermelon one from Naked Harvest ($56) is as tasty as they come.
Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Bottle 2,000ml
For the Frank Green girlies, upgrade their emotional support water bottle for just $89.95, and help them get their water intake up.
Kit: Your Body Kit
Honestly, you can’t go wrong with Kit’s Your Body Kit ($60). It contains a wellness wash and a luscious body lotion, so your gym bestie will scrub up nicely.
Image Credit: Bose / Bala / Nike / Renpho / Peloton / Lululemon / STAX