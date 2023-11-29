Affordable Christmas Gifts Under $100 So You Can Still Do Your Grocery Shopping This December

Contributor: PEDESTRIAN.TV

I always think I don’t know that many people until December rolls around and suddenly I’m expected for fork out my month’s pay on Christmas gifts for everyone. Between Secret Santa, friends, family and your significant other, this time of year is your wallet’s worst nightmare.

But don’t stress, because in my own present-fuelled panic, I’ve worked hard to make a list of affordable gifts to spread the good cheer of a full bank account on Christmas eve.

Here are some of our top picks for affordable Christmas prezzies for everyone on your list.

Chic But Cheap Christmas Gifts For Absolutely Everyone

Àerre Perfume

Àerre specialises in creating perfumes inspired by designer fragrances, but keeps the prices low so everyone can enjoy them. It even has unisex fragrances, and everything in the store is cruelty-free and vegan. Shop it here, from $29

Your green-thumbed giftee will greatly appreciate this special little friend in their garden. It has a cute little face and feet, and can be used either indoors or outdoors. Shop it here, from $16.95

Under Armour Hustle Sport Backback

Under Armour is known for its high-performance leggings and sports bras, but they also have these sport backpacks that make the perfect budget Christmas gift for that one person you know that loves going to the gym after work. Shop it here, $50

A Britney Spears T-Shirt

If you like to give printed shirts as gifts, why not get this Britney Spears one to give to your bestie? Or you could buy a bunch, so the whole squad has matching Britney shirts. Shop it here, $59.95

Sundae Whip Shower Foam

Sundae Body Pavlova Whip Shower Foam is like shower gel, but it’s a smooth foam and this one in particular smells like Christmas (mango, passionfruit, berries, banana, flambè meringue and vanilla sugar). Shop it here, $20

Urban Wash Bag

Look at this sweet little wash bag! This is a great affordable Christmas gift idea because it’s super versatile. You don’t just have to pop toiletries in it — you can use it for stationery, or as a handy compartment when packing a suitcase. Think of the possibilities! Shop it here, $24.99

Everyday Essential Ankle Socks

I know, I know. It’s a total cliché to get people socks for Christmas. But seriously, it’s a cliché for a reason and that reason is because EVERYONE ALWAYS NEEDS SOCKS. The amount of time per week I spend excavating my chest of drawers to find a matching pair of socks is devastating. If someone gave me some decent socks for Christmas I would be grateful. Hint hint. Shop them here, $25

White Bluetooth Headphones

If your loved one is fanging for some Airpods and you can’t quite cop the bonafide Apple price tag, these are a fab alternative. They even look just like the real thing — the perfect budget Christmas gift. Shop them here, $39.95

Organic Cotton Produce Bags

This is one of those gifts that your loved one won’t know they needed until they receive it. These sleek mesh produce bags are so handy and totally eliminate the need for nasty plastic bags for fruit and veg. Nothing like a genuinely handy gift! Shop it here, $24.95

Smart Phone Ring Light

Do you know an avid social media addict or budding TikTok star? If the answer’s yes, we’ve found the perfect cheap Christmas gift for them. All their Insta piccies will go off and then you’ll wish you got one for yourself. Shop it here, $14 (usually $24.95)

Glasshouse Fragrances Scented Candle

This is another Christmas classic, but honestly — who doesn’t love a scented candle? They can spruce up any room and lift any mood. These Glasshouse candles are the perfect gift for someone you know, but aren’t super close to. Convenient. Shop it here, $22.95

Time to start bashing that ‘add to cart’ button! You can thank us later when you blitz through your Christmas shopping with dollars to spare.

Lead image credit: Glasshouse Fragrances/Àerre

