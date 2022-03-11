PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Virgin Money to help you bank to your own beat.

Treating yourself is a way of life, not just one odd act. It sounds like a joke but for real, if you’re not doing it on the reg, then you absolutely need to be. Treating yourself straight-up counts as self-care, it’s fun, and you deserve some good-good for getting through the never-ending days.

WIN $2,000 Big Ones Thanks To Virgin Money



You don’t have to treat yourself in the most flashy, exorbitant way, either. Look, I am fond of over-ordering Menulog and buying stupidly expensive flowers on a random Tuesday, but some of my mates just buy themselves a coffee on a Friday, or chocolate mousse every now and again. You can buy one measly new pen if that’s what really gets your motor running. Whatever gets that serotonin firing for you, y’know?

Our mates at Virgin Money love to reward their customers for spending – all day, every day. So, they’ve hooked us up with some moolah to give away to one of our friends who loves to treat themselves. If you’re keen on having $2,000 extra big ones in the bank, all you have to do is tell us, in 25 words or less, your favourite way to treat yourself. You can check out the T&Cs and drop your entry into the form above from March 11 until April 8 2022.

And if you don’t win the big bucks, there’s a whopping 60 other prizes up for grabs. 20 lucky minor prize winners will cop a $25 The Iconic gift voucher, $20 Event Cinema Gift voucher and a $25 Menulog gift voucher, thanks to some of the partners of the Virgin Money Rewards Program. So, hurry up and spill, already.

If you do like extra treats in your life, go have a squiz at a Virgin Money Go Account. It’s an everyday transaction account that offers a bunch of rewards. You can earn points for literally every purchase you make so long as you meet the monthly criteria for your age. Transfer the points to cash in your spending or linked savings account, trade them in for gift cards or erase a previous purchase you’ve made on your account. (That last one is handy for a Sunday morning, eh? If only you could also use them to erase some of those real-life decisions while you’re at it.)

Keep spoiling yourself silly, mates. You deserve it!

