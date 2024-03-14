18 Afterpay Day Beauty Sales That’ll Give You A Reason To Throw Out That Crusty Mascara

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

All you beauty lovers out there will be happy to know that the Afterpay Day beauty sales are back, so it’s finally time to throw out that crusty, old makeup you’ve been holding, seriously.

Starting today, and running until midnight on Sunday, March 17, a bunch of big retailers and brands are discounting their products by up to 70 per cent, which means it’s time to take advantage of these sales to restock your empties or try out a new product or two.

Over the next few days, you can score up to 20 per cent off at Sephora, 40 per cent off at Adore Beauty and 65 per cent off at Oz Hair & Beauty. How’s that for a bargain? But wait, that isn’t even everything, we’ve made a list of everything that’s going for cheap. Here’s what’s worth shopping fro the Afterpay Day beauty sales.

The Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales

Adore Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off 110 brands

— Up to 40 per cent off 110 brands Dyson — Up To $450 off select products

— Up To $450 off select products Esmi Skin Minerals — 20 per cent off site-wide using the code AFTERPAY20 + a free $100 eye serum on orders over $149

— 20 per cent off site-wide using the code AFTERPAY20 + a free $100 eye serum on orders over $149 ghd hair — Up to 25 per cent off sitewide

— Up to 25 per cent off sitewide MCoBeauty — 50 per cent off sitewide

— 50 per cent off sitewide Priceline — Up to half price off big brand makeup sale – online only

— Up to half price off big brand makeup sale – online only Sephora — Get 20 per cent off sitewide with $120min spend

— Get 20 per cent off sitewide with $120min spend Look Fantastic — Up to 40 per cent off selected brands

— Up to 40 per cent off selected brands Currentbody — Save on select Currentbody Skin and Dr Harris products

Image credit: Who Is Elijah/Rare Beauty