18 Afterpay Day Beauty Sales That’ll Give You A Reason To Throw Out That Crusty Mascara

By

Courtney Borrett

Published

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

All you beauty lovers out there will be happy to know that the Afterpay Day beauty sales are back, so it’s finally time to throw out that crusty, old makeup you’ve been holding, seriously.

Starting today, and running until midnight on Sunday, March 17, a bunch of big retailers and brands are discounting their products by up to 70 per cent, which means it’s time to take advantage of these sales to restock your empties or try out a new product or two.

Over the next few days, you can score up to 20 per cent off at Sephora, 40 per cent off at Adore Beauty and 65 per cent off at Oz Hair & Beauty. How’s that for a bargain? But wait, that isn’t even everything, we’ve made a list of everything that’s going for cheap. Here’s what’s worth shopping fro the Afterpay Day beauty sales.

READ MORE
100+ Afterpay Day Sales Worth Shopping If You’re Sick Of Filling Carts & Closing Tabs

The Best Afterpay Day Beauty Sales

afterpay day beauty sale
Olaplex LashBond Building Serum, $97.60 (usually $122)
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24.80 (usually $31)
afterpay day beauty sale
Dyson Airwrap Complete, $794 (usually $949)
afterpay day beauty sale
GHD Max Wide Hair Straightener, $277.50 (usually $370)
afterpay day beauty sale
MCoBeauty Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $10 (usually $20)
afterpay day beauty sale
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle, $75.60 (usually $108)
STRAAND The Halo Hydrator Calming Scalp Mask, $25.60 (usually $32)
afterpay day beauty sale
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Serum, $63.71 (usually $74.95)
Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette, $64 (usually $80)
  • Adore Beauty — Up to 40 per cent off 110 brands
  • Dyson — Up To $450 off select products
  • Esmi Skin Minerals — 20 per cent off site-wide using the code AFTERPAY20 + a free $100 eye serum on orders over $149
  • ghd hair — Up to 25 per cent off sitewide
  • MCoBeauty — 50 per cent off sitewide
  • Priceline — Up to half price off big brand makeup sale – online only
  • Sephora — Get 20 per cent off sitewide with $120min spend
  • Look Fantastic — Up to 40 per cent off selected brands
  • Currentbody — Save on select Currentbody Skin and Dr Harris products
afterpay day beauty sale
Foreo LUNA Play Plus 2, $81.75 (usually $109)
Revlon ColorStay Suede Ink Lipstick, $14.97 (usually $29.95)
afterpay day beauty sale
Maybelline Sky High Mascara, $14.97 (usually $24.95)
Who Is Elijah Rebel Rose, $134.25 (usually $179)
afterpay day beauty sale
Bondi Boost Sea Salt Texture Spray, $20.97 (usually $29.95)
Esmi Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum, $52 (usually $65)
afterpay day beauty sale
OPI Nail Lacquer, $13.17 (usually $21.95)
Alpha-H Liquid Gold, $53.97 (usually $74.95)
afterpay day beauty sale
Maybelline Fit Me Matt & Poreless Foundation, $10.97 (usually $21.95)
  • Oz Hair & Beauty — Up to 65 per cent off selected brands
  • Foreo — Up to 25 per cent off at THE ICONIC
  • The Beauty Chef — Up to 25 per cent off storewide
  • Who is Elijah — 25 per cent off sitewide
  • JSHealth — 20% off sitewide on all orders over $75, with the code AFTERPAY20
  • Ecoya — 20 per cent off sitewide 
  • Clémence Organics — Up to 50 per cent off storewide
  • Gem — All orders $75+ receive a limited edition baby blue terry bag
  • STRAAND — 20 per cent off sitewide

Want more sale content?

Image credit: Who Is Elijah/Rare Beauty

Tags:

, , , , , ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

MAFS' Lauren & Her Original List Of Chaotic Questions For Jack Have Sent Fans Into A Tizzy

MAFS’ Lauren & Her Original List Of Chaotic Questions For Jack Have Sent Fans Into A Tizzy

Entertainment

Organic article

The Oscars Afterparty Seemed Like Way More Fun Than The Event & The Star Snaps Are Fkn Gold

The Oscars Afterparty Seemed Like Way More Fun Than The Event & The Star Snaps Are Fkn Gold

Entertainment

Organic article

The Splendour In The Grass 2024 Lineup Is Here And MOTHER Kylie Minogue Is Headlining!!

The Splendour In The Grass 2024 Lineup Is Here And MOTHER Kylie Minogue Is Headlining!!

Entertainment

Organic article

The Royal Family Released A New Pic Of Kate & What Do Ya Know, This One Looks Fake Too

The Royal Family Released A New Pic Of Kate & What Do Ya Know, This One Looks Fake Too

News

Organic article