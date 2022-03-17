At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking for an excuse to freshen up your wardrobe, allow us to give you a big one. Afterpay Day 2022 is here and it comes with fucking ‘uge sales across fashion, beauty, homewares and tech. All we’re saying is, prepare your wallets now.

Fashion brands like The Iconic, The Daily Edited, David Jones, Bassike, P.E Nation and more are offering between 20%-70% off until 11:59pm on Sunday 20th March.

To get your wardrobe refresh started, we rounded up some of the best deals on dresses, jeans, shoes, skirts and more that will have you bashing that add to cart button like your life depends on it.

Scroll to shop our picks.

READ MORE
PSA: Afterpay Day Just Kicked Off, So Here’s A Running List Of The Best Sales

Best Afterpay Day 2022 Fashion Deals 

25% off selected styles at The Iconic

How it works: Sale items marked 25% off at checkout.

AERE Cross Back Maxi Dress

AERE Cross Back Maxi Dresswas $140, now $105 — save $35

Armani Exchange Tote S

Afterpay day fashion

Armani Exchange Tote Swas $190, now $142.50 — save $47.50

Lioness Welcome to the Jungle Blazer

Lioness Welcome to the Jungle Blazerwas $89, now $66.75 — save $12.49

Staple Superior Slim Stretch Chino Pants

Afterpay day fashion

Staple Superior Slim Stretch Chino Pantswas $49.95, now $37.46 — save $37.46

Chuck Taylor All Star High

Chuck Taylor All Star High, was $120, now $90 — save $30

20-25% off selected styles at David Jones

How it works: Discounts applied at checkout.

Alias Mae Paris Slide

Afterpay day fashion

Alias Mae Paris Slidewas $199.95, now $159.96 — save $39.99

Bassike Viscose Twill Travel Trench

Bassike Viscose Twill Travel Trenchwas $795, now $636 — save $159

20% off on storewide at The Daily Edited

How it works: Discount applied storewide

Quartz Pink Small Shoulder Bag

Afterpay day fashion

Quartz Pink Small Shoulder Bagwas $150, now $120 — save $30

Black Pebbled Messenger Bag

Black Pebbled Messenger Bagwas $340, now $272 — save $68

20% off site wide at SHEIKE

How it works: 20% off applied at cart with code AFTERPAY

Eloise Crop Top

Afterpay day fashion

Eloise Crop Topwas $119.95, now $95.96 — save $23.99

Caribbean Queen Dress

Caribbean Queen Dresswas $179.95, now $143.96 — save $35.99

25% off selected styles at P.E Nation

How it works: Discount automatically applied at checkout

Bronte Reversible Hat in Black

Afterpay day fashion

Bronte Reversible Hat in Blackwas $79, now $44.25 — save $34.75

Intensify Hoodie in Blue

Intensify Hoodie in Bluewas $160, now $120 — save $40

Up to 30% off select items at Myer

How it works: 25% discount added in the shopping cart. 

Maddox Archie Cord Sherpa Jacket

Afterpay day fashion

Maddox Archie Cord Sherpa Jacketwas $149.95, now $89.97 — save $59.98

Basque Pleated Midi Skirt Caramel

Basque Pleated Midi Skirt Caramelwas $89.95, now $62.96 — save $26.99

Basque Short Sleeve Rib Knit Top Fuchsia Pink

Afterpay day fashion

Basque Short Sleeve Rib Knit Top Fuchsia Pinkwas $69.95, now $48.96 — save $20.99

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV