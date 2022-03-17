If you’re looking for an excuse to freshen up your wardrobe, allow us to give you a big one. Afterpay Day 2022 is here and it comes with fucking ‘uge sales across fashion, beauty, homewares and tech. All we’re saying is, prepare your wallets now.
Fashion brands like The Iconic, The Daily Edited, David Jones, Bassike, P.E Nation and more are offering between 20%-70% off until 11:59pm on Sunday 20th March.
To get your wardrobe refresh started, we rounded up some of the best deals on dresses, jeans, shoes, skirts and more that will have you bashing that add to cart button like your life depends on it.
Scroll to shop our picks.
Best Afterpay Day 2022 Fashion Deals
25% off selected styles at The Iconic
How it works: Sale items marked 25% off at checkout.
AERE Cross Back Maxi Dress
AERE Cross Back Maxi Dress, was $140, now $105 — save $35
Armani Exchange Tote S
Armani Exchange Tote S, was $190, now $142.50 — save $47.50
Lioness Welcome to the Jungle Blazer
Lioness Welcome to the Jungle Blazer, was $89, now $66.75 — save $12.49
Staple Superior Slim Stretch Chino Pants
Staple Superior Slim Stretch Chino Pants, was $49.95, now $37.46 — save $37.46
Chuck Taylor All Star High
Chuck Taylor All Star High, was $120, now $90 — save $30
20-25% off selected styles at David Jones
How it works: Discounts applied at checkout.
Alias Mae Paris Slide
Alias Mae Paris Slide, was $199.95, now $159.96 — save $39.99
Bassike Viscose Twill Travel Trench
Bassike Viscose Twill Travel Trench, was $795, now $636 — save $159
20% off on storewide at The Daily Edited
How it works: Discount applied storewide
Quartz Pink Small Shoulder Bag
Quartz Pink Small Shoulder Bag, was $150, now $120 — save $30
Black Pebbled Messenger Bag
Black Pebbled Messenger Bag, was $340, now $272 — save $68
20% off site wide at SHEIKE
How it works: 20% off applied at cart with code AFTERPAY
Eloise Crop Top
Eloise Crop Top, was $119.95, now $95.96 — save $23.99
Caribbean Queen Dress
Caribbean Queen Dress, was $179.95, now $143.96 — save $35.99
25% off selected styles at P.E Nation
How it works: Discount automatically applied at checkout
Bronte Reversible Hat in Black
Bronte Reversible Hat in Black, was $79, now $44.25 — save $34.75
Intensify Hoodie in Blue
Intensify Hoodie in Blue, was $160, now $120 — save $40
Up to 30% off select items at Myer
How it works: 25% discount added in the shopping cart.
Maddox Archie Cord Sherpa Jacket
Maddox Archie Cord Sherpa Jacket, was $149.95, now $89.97 — save $59.98
Basque Pleated Midi Skirt Caramel
Basque Pleated Midi Skirt Caramel, was $89.95, now $62.96 — save $26.99
Basque Short Sleeve Rib Knit Top Fuchsia Pink
Basque Short Sleeve Rib Knit Top Fuchsia Pink, was $69.95, now $48.96 — save $20.99
