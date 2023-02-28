At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Gird your wallets because the first official Afterpay Day sale for 2023 is almost here. The monster three-day shopping event kicks off Thursday, March 16 and will run until Sunday, March 19. And friends, if you know what’s good for you, you’ll start making a mental checklist of everything you’ve been eyeing off into your cart because these Afterpay Day deals are good, real good.

Traditionally, over 1,000 retailers participate in the online and in-store shopping event across the fashion, beauty, homewares and tech space — meaning there are bound to be thousands of products that’ll tickle your fancy.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of the most significant online shopping events in the country, so it generates a lot of excitement when it rolls around biannually. It’s basically when a whole bunch of brands and online retailers throw massive sales across a four-day period and shopaholics (like you and me) get to blow through what remains of our tax returns.

When is Afterpay Day 2023?

Afterpay Day 2023 kicks off on Thursday, March 16 and will run until Sunday, March 19. That’s three full days to bag as many discounts as possible across some of your favourite retailers. Ooft, my mental shopping list is already brimming.

Psst, mates, I’ll give you another hot tip: Afterpay Day also comes ahead of Mother’s Day, so if you’re looking to cement yourself as the favourite child firmly (*ahem, me*), you can show mum why you’re her fave without breaking the bank. Nice!

The best Afterpay Day Sales

While Afterpay is yet to officially announce which big-name brands and retailers are participating in this year’s event, it’s safe to assume that it’ll be as good as previous years with the likes of Sephora, THE ICONIC, Dyson, Lovehoney and more.

Obvi, we love a big, fuck off sale, so we’ll be scouring the Internet to bring you a complete list of everything worth shopping on the big day, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for all the good stuff.

How does Afterpay work?

If this whole Afterpay business is new to you, it’s basically like a virtual lay-by (remember lay-bys? lol), except you don’t have to wait until you’ve paid it off before you take home your goodies. You simply pay one instalment on the actual day of purchase and then pay the same amount fortnightly over six weeks (four instalments total). Plus, you don’t pay any interest or fees as long as you make your repayments on time. However, if you’re late on a payment, you’ll get slapped with a $10 fee.

Who has Afterpay?

According to Afterpay’s website, they’ve racked up about 63,000 small and large businesses that offer Afterpay as a payment option now, so it’s a safe bet that most of your favourite major retailers have joined the party. That said, if you’re not 100% sure your fave brand offers it, you can always check out their website for payment options or the ‘uge list of businesses on Afterpay’s store directory.

This post has been updated since its original publication.