While we hear nothing but good things about Dyson’s range of stick vacuum cleaners, unfortunately, that prestige comes with a chunky price tag. The good news is that you’ve already read the headline of this article, so you know that there’s an Afterpay Day sale on right now which covers a heap of Dyson gear.

If you asked us how to describe a Dyson vacuum cleaner in a single expression, it would be *chef’s kiss*. These sucky bois have all the sucking power you need if you wanna yeet those dust bunnies into oblivion. During this Afterpay Day sale, Dyson’s slinging up to $550 off the V15s Detect Submarine Complete, $450 off the Dyson V8 Absolute, and $300 off the Gen5outsize Complete — and those are only the deals going for vacuum cleaners.

If you’re more interested in primping and preening with one of Dyson’s must-have hair products, then you’ll be stoked to hear that you can also score a discount on its Corrale hair straightener, Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap multi-tool. There’s also up to $200 off its range of air purifier fans.

Keep reading for all of the Dyson Afterpay Day sales that you need to know about.

The Best Afterpay Day 2024 Sales for Dyson Vacuum Cleaners

The Best Afterpay Day 2024 Sales for Dyson Hair Tool

The Best Afterpay Day 2024 Sales for Dyson Fans and Air Purifiers

What the bloody hell is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a glorious shopping event that happens twice a year and gives shoppers the chance to snap up a killer bargain from thousands of Aussie retailers and brands. Last year, we caught wind of a bunch of vacuum cleaner and air purifier deals, and it’s safe to say we cleaned them all out.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Afterpay is a godsend if you want something but can’t afford it right now. It’s basically a repayment plan that allows you to pay back your purchases in four instalments over six weeks — interest-free (love that for us). If you ask us, that’s amazing if you need a new pair of shoes and you’re between paychecks.

When is Afterpay Day 2024?

This year, Afterpay Day started on Thursday, March 14 and will end on Sunday, March 17.

If you’re ready for more deals, you can find the rest of our Afterpay Day 2024 coverage here.

